Chicago Police Union Pres Won't Tolerate 'Ridiculous' Kneeling Officers

Chicago Police Department officers gather near a demonstration on June 6, 2020, in Chicago.Natasha Moustache / Getty ImagesChicago Police Department officers gather near a demonstration on June 6, 2020, in Chicago. (Natasha Moustache / Getty Images)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published June 12, 2020 at 9:59am
The president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police said Thursday he will not tolerate officers kneeling with George Floyd protesters.

President John Catanzara said police officers who kneel with protesters will “be risking basically being brought up on charges and thrown out of the lodge,” he told WFLD on Thursday.

Catanzara was installed as president last month, according to the New York Post.

Should officers who kneel with protesters be kicked out of the Chicago police union?

Police have come under attack since George Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

Since Floyd’s death, some have called to defund or abolish the police altogether.

“Specifically, this weekend, this was about defunding and abolishing the police department. And you’re going to take a knee for that?” Catanzara said.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was critical of Catanzara’s comments, according to WFLD.

“I don’t really think that we should credit those kinds of really unfortunate comments, and I’m not going to dignity them with any further response,” Lightfoot responded.

Lightfoot is part of the United States Conference of Mayors, who have recently called for police reform.

Catanzara was criticized in 2017 for posting a picture in uniform in support of now-president Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.

The Fraternal Order of Police did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

Chicago police may still be officers if “thrown out” of the Fraternal Order, but won’t be allowed the benefits it offers.

Mary Rose Corkery
