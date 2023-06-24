Two fan favorite items returned to the menu of Chick-fil-A.

The fried chicken franchise said that two peach-flavored items had returned in an announcement earlier this month.

Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake and the White Peach Sunjoy made their return on June 12, according to the company.

“With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake’s loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback,” said Leslie Neslage, Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging.

“Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings.”

Peach season starts TODAY with 2 delicious menu items! Our refreshing Peach Milkshake features CFA Icedream & peaches, topped off with whipped cream & a cherry! The Peach Sunjoy is a combination of our CFA Lemonade & Sweetened Iced Tea blended with natural white peach flavor! pic.twitter.com/7cpxkMuxMp — Chick-fil-A Sienna Crossing (@SiennaCFA) June 12, 2023

“Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long!”

The Peach Milkshake was first introduced to Chick-fil-A menus in 2009.

It’s a creation of Chick-fil-A Chef Angela Canada.

The White Peach Sunjoy was introduced as a season menu item in 2018.

It’s unclear how long the summer items will be available.

Peach season starts Monday so get ready to celebrate with a Peach Milkshake or White Peach Sunjoy. Our refreshing peach milkshake features Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and peaches. The White Peach Sunjoy is our lemonade and iced tea blended with natural white peach flavor. pic.twitter.com/G23jmulpJA — Chick-fil-A Pearland (@CFAPearland) June 9, 2023

The restaurant is also testing a Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich at two different locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lexington, Kentucky.

Chick-fil-A’s origins lie in Georgia — itself a state with the official nickname of the Peach State.

Some patrons of the fried chicken franchise have recently questioned their loyalty to the company after a video of its former CEO making anti-white remarks in 2020 circulated.

Conservative patrons of the chain also were left with questions after a DEI — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — statement was found on Chick-fil-A’s website.

