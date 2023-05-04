Chick-fil-A Converting Portland Den of Sin to Wholesome Chicken Hot Spot

Chick-fil-A is returning to Portland, after two decades away from the Oregon city.

Chick-fil-A is currently in the permitting process to open a restaurant in a building that currently houses a strip club, according to The Oregonian.

The report said Chick-fil-A closed a downtown Portland location in Lloyd Center shopping mall in 2003.

Chick-fil-A’s permit for what is now The Venue Gentleman’s Club would include some building renovations and landscaping. The restaurant would not have a drive-thru.

This is the most Portland headline I’ve seen in a while -> Chick-fil-A eyes strip club for return to Portland https://t.co/EZL3FGxQ8A — Mat Bradley-Tschirgi (not a parody) (@MatWBT) May 4, 2023

The new location is in the Hazelwood neighborhood of the city, not far from the Portland airport.

Portland residents hoping for a Chick-fil-A sandwich in the city proper will need to content themselves with various suburban locations for now. The strip club said the Chick-fil-A is at least a year away from taking over.

Pusha T reacts to Teyana Taylor bringing Chick-fil-A to the Metgala pic.twitter.com/ahAopU3sd7 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 2, 2023

Chick-fil-A pops up these days in what might seem to be unlikely places, like the Met Gala, according to TMZ.

Singer Teyana Taylor brought her own food to the event, tossing Chick-fil-A on her plate rather than eating the event’s menu.

Chick-fil-A releases a statement in response to criticism from some Democratic lawmakers over plans to include the restaurant at NYS Thruway stops pic.twitter.com/cFlJ4uAkQK — Morgan McKay (@morganfmckay) July 13, 2021

And Chick-fil-A is now ensconced along the New York State Thruway, which is redoing the services and vendors at its rest stops. Ten Chick-fil-A restaurants will be in place when the renovations are through, according to WSYR-TV.

The Chick-fil-A at the Plattekill rest stop south of Albany opened on Wednesday, according to LoHud.com.

But, as noted by the Takeout, there was a side order of controversy with the arrival of Chick-fil-A along the Thruway because, according to company policy, its stores are closed on Sundays — which are among the heaviest traffic days.

According to QSR, Chick-fil-A totaled $18.814 billion in sales last year in the U.S. Sales have increased every since 2019, when sales totaled $12.2 billion.

The report said that as of the end of last year, there were 2,429 company-operated and franchised Chick-fil-A restaurants, up from 2,117 in 2019.

Using drive-thru traffic as a measure of popularity, QSR reported that in a survey, it found 10 or more cars at Chick-fil-A 16 percent of the time, compared to McDonald’s at 2 percent of the time.

The QSR report also calculated how fast customers moved through drive-thru lines, and gave first place to Chick-fil-A, saying the average customer was in line for 107.41 seconds.

