Chick-fil-A Brings Back Fan Favorite for First Time in 13 Years, And That's Not All

Chick-fil-A die-hards will be more than pleased with the fast-food chain’s latest menu change.

It’s been 13 years since the Banana Pudding Milkshake has been sold at Chick-fil-A locations, and now it’s back.

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the milkshake is a seasonal menu item and thus will only be available for a limited time.

The milkshake is “hand-spun the old-fashioned way” and is made with Icedream (Chick-fil-A’s ice cream alternative) mixed with banana and vanilla cookie crumbles.

It is also topped with whipped cream and a cherry unless the shake is ordered via delivery.

The milkshake won’t be the only banana-themed treat to be added to the menu.

The Banana Frosted Coffee, a cold brew coffee with Icedream mixed with banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, will also be sold.

The two items will be sold from Aug. 26 to Nov. 16.

According to the New York Post, while banana pudding hasn’t yet been added to any store’s official menu, it is available at a few of the chain’s “sister stores” in Georgia, including Truett’s Grill, Truett’s Chick-fil-A, the Dwarf House and the Dwarf House in Hapeville.

Another menu item will be added at the same time as the two banana pudding treats: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which will be spicy, according to the Post.

Chick-fil-A fans do appear to be excited by the milkshake’s return to the menu.

Many took to X to note their excitement.

THE BANANA PUDDING MILKSHAKE IS BACK! https://t.co/V5BMVWNAPH — Taft Matney (@taftmatney) August 13, 2024

“THE BANANA PUDDING MILKSHAKE IS BACK!” one user wrote.

Banana pudding milkshake sounds DELICIOUS!! August 26th… I’m putting it in my calendar 👏🤣 #MoOooo 🐮 https://t.co/b4c2ormo9w — fadeaway T2D (@fadeawayT2D) August 12, 2024

“Banana pudding milkshake sounds DELICIOUS!! August 26th… I’m putting it in my calendar,” another user posted.

The banana pudding milkshake is coming back to chick fil a (seasonally) 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9s8adnIc2Q — that gilly girl🫶🏽 (@gillyorwhatever) August 13, 2024

“The banana pudding milkshake is coming back to chick fil a (seasonally),” another user posted with a GIF of a man dancing and pumping his fist in the air.

