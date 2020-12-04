Chick-fil-A's Heartwarming Short Film Reminds Us All How 1 Person Can Make a Difference

Chick-fil-A has come to stand for far more than a chicken sandwich. They’ve set the bar for upbeat service, stood for conservative values and made the news for their acts of kindness.

And they’ve become known for short, uplifting holiday videos.

Last year, the chain introduced us to Sam, a little girl who wanted nothing more than to spend some time with her family, making memories.

Dad was on the phone, mom typing away furiously at her laptop and brother embroiled in a video game. Just as she was feeling defeated, she was whisked onto an adventure that ended with her being able to bring her family — even the dog — together to build an expert-level snowman.

This year, Sam is back, and off on another adventure as she learns to spark joy and bring happiness to her small, dark town.

“One year after her trip to The Time Shop, Sam’s back!” the caption on the YouTube video reads. “This year, things are a little different and the town can’t seem to get their lights working.”

“Now it’s up to her to find a way to be the spark to light up her town in time for the holidays.”

Sam meets some inventors hard at work making contraptions to reverse negative experiences, but learns that there’s no machine to fix her sad town. Instead, the woman she meets gives her a bit of advice.

“Oh Sam, there is no switch for that,” she says. “But all people need is a little hope. A spark. To light the way.”

The video closes on the phrase “spark hope and light the way this season.”

Many people commented on the Facebook share of the short that they’d seen it during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and others said it really touched them and warmed their hearts.

The video is on YouTube and Facebook, as well as the Chick-fil-A website, which also offers other options.

“This year, we can all do a little something to inspire those around us,” the website states. “Watch our new holiday film, and then explore the site to discover how you can spark hope and light the way within your community.”

There’s a map available to peruse as well as an option to send someone a special message. On their Facebook page, they’ve even offered downloadable backgrounds from the film to use for video calls.

How did you enjoy this sequel to last year’s video?

