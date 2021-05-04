Chief Border Agent: MS-13 Gang Members Exploiting Migrant Caravans to Sneak Into U.S

The left has attempted to push the narrative that migrants at the United States’ southern border are simply innocent people looking for a better life. However, a U.S. Chief Patrol Agent has stated that this is not always the case.

According to a tweet from Matthew J. Hudak, the United States Border Patrol Chief for the Laredo Sector, at least five gang members were arrested between April 23 and April 30. One was a member of the infamous MS-13 gang, and another two were 18th Street gang members.

5 gang members in 7 days! #Laredo Sector #USBP agents arrested a total of 5 gang members in the last week, including an #ms13 & two 18th Street gang members. They attempt to evade arrest by exploiting the influx of migrants attempting to enter our country. #bordersecurity pic.twitter.com/y5vVJQO50K — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) April 30, 2021

The New York Post reported that both MS-13 and 18th Street “are extremely violent and have origins among Central American immigrant communities in Los Angeles.”

They added that in 2016, MS-13 committed a string of murders in Suffolk County, New York in an attempt to “establish an east coast stronghold.” In 2019, Suffolk County authorities reported that they had eradicated the gang in that community.

These arrests are hardly isolated incidents. Border patrol agents have been arresting dangerous gang members and other suspicious persons for months as the border crisis soars.

The Post reported that Border Patrol agents arrested a “documented MS-13 gang member” in California last month. He was reportedly traveling alongside a group of migrants from El Salvador.

It is not just gang members who are trying to enter the country illegally. Suspected terrorists have also attempted to sneak their way into the country on the back of the surge at the southern border, the Post said.

“In addition to gang members, agents also apprehended two Yemeni men who are on the FBI’s terror watch list at a frontier crossing near the Calexico Port of Entry,” they reported.

“The men — ages 33 and 26 — were caught in two separate incidents in January and March, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection.”

Critics on the left will likely point at that not all of the migrants attempting to enter the U.S. are violent, which is certainly true. However, even non-violent migrants present major problems to the country when they flood the border at the current rate.

Yuma, Arizona, Sheriff Leon Wilmot told NewsNationNow that Border Patrol agents who were already apprehending about 200 migrants per day in Yuma County are now facing 400 to 500 apprehensions every day.

The huge number of migrants makes it very easy for dangerous criminals to slip in under the radar using non-violent immigrants as a sort of cover. Both gang members and drug cartels present serious threats to the United States.

“Our concern for us is not the immigration side of it,” Wilmot said.

“It’s the fact that our border security folks are being hamstrung by the cartels coordinating all of this tactically because now we’re seeing an increase in the illegal human and narcotics smuggling towards the eastern remote areas of Yuma County.”

Contrary to the left’s arguments, controlling illegal immigration is not simply a matter of denying well-intentioned migrants into the country. It also involves the question of American citizens’ safety, especially when drug cartels and gangs are involved.

In addition, the conditions that migrants are being forced into in the US are hardly the “better life” they are supposedly searching for. Since the US cannot properly accommodate the increasing number of immigrants, they are being forced into undesirable living spaces.

In March 2020, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas provided photos to Axios from an overflow facility in Donna, Texas.

They depict children and families crammed into small “pods” with few accommodations.

The reality is that the current border crisis is unsafe and unhealthy for both America and the migrants trying to enter it. Instead of making countless excuses, the Biden administration needs to take meaningful action.

