The Chilling Official Name of the Abortion Pill Says It All

A listener just pointed out that the abortion drug is ominously called RU-486—i.e., “are you for 86?” Nomen est omen… — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 4, 2025

“A listener just pointed out that the abortion drug [mifepristone] is ominously called RU-486 — i.e., ‘are you for 86?'” Knowles posted.

Eighty-sixing something has been in the news recently, thanks to former FBI director James Comey’s apparent call to kill President Donald Trump on social media in May (all his wife’s fault, naturally), so Knowles’ post drew a lot of attention, with well over 100,000 views since posting.

He ended that post with “Nomen est omen,” a Latin phrase that roughly translates to “the name is a sign” or “the name speaks for itself.”

And, boy, does it.

To be clear, after diving into the topic, this official name is for mifepristone’s medical developmental code and was cooked up by French scientists, who were celebrating their 38,486th compound created.

Given that “86”-ing something is an American (and possibly Canadian) slang term, there’s virtually no chance that French scientists were intentionally trying to put some devilish, hidden meaning within the abortion pill’s developmental code.

That same benefit of the doubt cannot be afforded, however, to the people who intentionally take drugs like mifepristone to kill God’s most vulnerable creations.

Those people are the ones who are making “RU-486” relevant today, despite seemingly being a historic coincidence.

And that’s because abortion is murder.

(As a quick aside to prove my point, just look at how the age of viability continues to get lower and lower. Life begins at conception — period.)

“Are you for the 86-ing of unborn children?” is a perfectly valid question to ask in 2025, given mifepristone’s rampant use.

As the Guttmacher Institute reported back in 2024, medication abortions accounted for 63 percent of all abortions performed in the United States.

That’s a galling uptick from the 53 percent medication abortions accounted for in 2020, and an unfathomable increase from 2000, when medication abortions accounted for ZERO percent of abortions.

Abortions are an unimaginable blight on our society, and the fact that these drugs are becoming an increasingly popular way of killing the unborn is beyond tragic.

Why are we making this horrific act easier and more accessible? A civilized society would strive to protect the unborn, not destroy them.

Yet abortions — especially medication abortions — are as popular as they’ve ever been. It’s sickening and a true testament to how depraved culture has become.

The fact that the most common of those abortion drugs, mifepristone, has a developmental code effectively asking us in 2025 if we’re for murder is just a sick coincidence on top of the sicker reality. And that’s to say absolutely nothing about the physical — not moral — dangers of using that drug.

“RU-486” really does say it all, pure happenstance or not.

If you take it, you clearly are. And that’s a damn shame.

