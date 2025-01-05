China in Biblical Prophecy
A headline from the New York Times caught my attention a few years ago: “Iraq Suffers as the Euphrates River Dwindles.”
It resonated deeply, not because of my interest in climate patterns but because of my focus on Scripture. The article drew a striking connection between this natural event and a prophecy from Revelation:
The shrinking of the Euphrates, a river so crucial to the birth of civilization that the Book of Revelation prophesied its drying up as a sign of the end times, has decimated farms along its banks, left fishermen impoverished, and depleted riverside towns.
This acknowledgment in a prominent publication was remarkable. The prophecy referenced is found in Revelation:
“Then the sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up, so that the way of the kings from the East might be prepared.” (Revelation 16:12)
The drying of the Euphrates is not an isolated prediction, but one tied to significant eschatological events. The text implies that this phenomenon prepares the way for an immense army from the East — an army that John, in another vision, described in striking detail:
“The number of the army of the horsemen was two hundred million; I heard the number of them.” (Revelation 9:16)
In John’s time, the global population was roughly 100 million, making the idea of an army of 200 million inconceivable. Yet by 1965, China reported a standing militia of precisely this number, confirming the astounding accuracy of John’s prophecy.
The colors described — fiery red, hyacinth blue, and sulfur yellow — are strikingly similar to those associated with modern China and its military branches. This precise alignment of ancient prophecy with modern reality is both awe-inspiring and sobering.
Demonic Imagery and Modern Implications
John’s description of this army goes beyond the physical, suggesting supernatural or demonic elements. The soldiers’ breastplates and the fire, smoke, and sulfur issuing from their mouths evoke imagery often associated with divine judgment.
Scholars speculate that these descriptions could point to future technological or genetic advancements.
Recent reports from China’s military research institutions validate these concerns. Chinese researchers are exploring biotechnology to create “biologically enhanced” soldiers with heightened physical and mental capabilities. General Zhang Shibo of the People’s Liberation Army has openly discussed synthetic pathogens that are “more toxic, more contagious, and more resistant.”
Such developments not only align with the apocalyptic vision but also raise significant ethical and geopolitical questions.
China’s genetic ambitions extend beyond military enhancements. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center has raised alarms about China’s collection of genomic data. Through cyberattacks, acquisitions of biotech companies, and offers like COVID-19 testing labs, China has amassed a vast database of genetic information.
Former U.S. counterintelligence official Bill Evanina warned that this data could be weaponized, enabling China to exploit vulnerabilities or create tailored bioweapons. These developments are not merely speculative; they illustrate the increasing relevance of John’s prophetic vision.
Economic and Agricultural Influence
China’s influence is not limited to genetics and technology. Its strategic acquisitions of U.S. farmland have sparked national security concerns. As of 2021, China owned over 384,000 acres of American farmland. Critics argue that such control over food production poses a significant risk, allowing China to manipulate supply chains and exert economic pressure.
Furthermore, Chinese investors now account for 25 percent of foreign real estate purchases in the U.S., increasing their influence over American infrastructure.
These economic maneuvers underscore a broader strategy to assert dominance, aligning with the biblical narrative of the “kings of the East” wielding global power.
The Underground Church in China
Amid these alarming developments, an extraordinary movement is taking place within China’s underground church. Despite decades of oppression, the Christian population in China is estimated to exceed 350 million — a number comparable to the population of the United States. These believers operate outside state-controlled religious institutions, often at great personal risk.
Isaiah’s prophecy offers hope for China’s believers:
“That You may say to the prisoners, ‘Go forth,’ to those who are in darkness, ‘Show yourselves’ … For He who has mercy on them will lead them, even by the springs of water He will guide them … Surely these shall come from afar … from the land of Sinim [China].” (Isaiah 49:9-12)
This passage affirms God’s mercy and guidance for His people, even in the most oppressive regimes.
The underground church’s resilience demonstrates the power of faith to flourish in adversity. Jesus’ promise that “the gates of hell shall not prevail” (Matthew 16:18) continues to hold true.
The Agenda of Communism
Communism’s legacy is one of control and destruction. Under Mao Zedong, China experienced atrocities on an unprecedented scale, with over 50 million deaths attributed to policies like the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution. Globally, Communist regimes have been responsible for the deaths of an estimated 80 million people through genocides, purges, and artificial famines.
In China, the state-sponsored church operates under government control, restricting religious expression and banning teachings on Revelation. The regime’s fear of the prophetic message — that earthly kingdoms will fall before Christ’s return– is a testament to Scripture’s transformative power.
Prophetic Fulfillment and the Future
The narrative of Revelation is not merely a prediction but a call to recognize the spiritual realities shaping our world. Psalm 2 captures the defiance of earthly rulers against God:
“Why do the nations rage, and the people plot a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD and against His Anointed, saying, “Let us break Their bonds in pieces and cast away Their cords from us.” (Psalm 2:1-3)
This rebellion mirrors the modern resistance to Christ’s authority. Yet Scripture assures us that God’s plan will prevail. The underground church in China, despite persecution, exemplifies the power of God’s kingdom to thrive under oppression.
As the “kings of the East” prepare for their role in the final act of history, believers are called to remain vigilant, discerning the signs of the times and standing firm in faith.
The prophetic significance of China in biblical prophecy serves as a reminder of God’s sovereignty over nations and His ultimate plan for redemption.
