China in Biblical Prophecy

A headline from the New York Times caught my attention a few years ago: “Iraq Suffers as the Euphrates River Dwindles.”

It resonated deeply, not because of my interest in climate patterns but because of my focus on Scripture. The article drew a striking connection between this natural event and a prophecy from Revelation:

The shrinking of the Euphrates, a river so crucial to the birth of civilization that the Book of Revelation prophesied its drying up as a sign of the end times, has decimated farms along its banks, left fishermen impoverished, and depleted riverside towns.

This acknowledgment in a prominent publication was remarkable. The prophecy referenced is found in Revelation:

“Then the sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up, so that the way of the kings from the East might be prepared.” (Revelation 16:12)

The drying of the Euphrates is not an isolated prediction, but one tied to significant eschatological events. The text implies that this phenomenon prepares the way for an immense army from the East — an army that John, in another vision, described in striking detail:

“The number of the army of the horsemen was two hundred million; I heard the number of them.” (Revelation 9:16)

In John’s time, the global population was roughly 100 million, making the idea of an army of 200 million inconceivable. Yet by 1965, China reported a standing militia of precisely this number, confirming the astounding accuracy of John’s prophecy.

The colors described — fiery red, hyacinth blue, and sulfur yellow — are strikingly similar to those associated with modern China and its military branches. This precise alignment of ancient prophecy with modern reality is both awe-inspiring and sobering.

Demonic Imagery and Modern Implications

John’s description of this army goes beyond the physical, suggesting supernatural or demonic elements. The soldiers’ breastplates and the fire, smoke, and sulfur issuing from their mouths evoke imagery often associated with divine judgment.

Scholars speculate that these descriptions could point to future technological or genetic advancements.

Recent reports from China’s military research institutions validate these concerns. Chinese researchers are exploring biotechnology to create “biologically enhanced” soldiers with heightened physical and mental capabilities. General Zhang Shibo of the People’s Liberation Army has openly discussed synthetic pathogens that are “more toxic, more contagious, and more resistant.”

Such developments not only align with the apocalyptic vision but also raise significant ethical and geopolitical questions.