A Chinese researcher was arrested Thursday for allegedly falsifying her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application, according to a Department of Justice official.

Juan Tang was arrested in San Francisco on Thursday evening and does not qualify for diplomatic immunity, a senior official told reporters, according to Reuters.

Tang was charged with visa fraud on June 26 and reportedly went into hiding at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

According to court documents, Tang had lied on her non-immigrant visa application dated Oct. 28, 2019, in which she claimed to be a researcher at the University of California, Davis, and reported having no ties to the military or Chinese Communist Party, The Sacramento Bee reported.

FBI internet searches found photos of her in military uniform and evidence she worked for the Air Force Military Medical University, as well as an affidavit saying she is “considered an active military personnel,” The Sacramento Bee reported.

“Juan Tang was a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology, funded by the Chinese Scholarship Council, a study-based exchange program affiliated with the China’s Ministry of Education and Xijing Hospital in China,” UC Davis said in statement to KXTV.

“Her work was solely based in the research laboratory and she left the University at the end of June.”

Tang is one of four Chinese nationals who were aided by the consulate in San Francisco, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Xin Wang, a researcher at UC San Francisco had a “designated point of contact” at the consulate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Neurology researcher Chen Song and Indiana University graduate Kaikai Zhao face the same charges of failing to disclose ties to the Chinese military.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The U.S Attorney’s Office in San Francisco did respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

