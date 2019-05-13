SECTIONS
Chips Ahoy! Faces Backlash After Using Drag Queen To Celebrate Mother’s Day

By Peter Hasson
Published May 12, 2019 at 5:09pm
Modified May 13, 2019 at 11:03am
Cookie company Chips Ahoy! celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a video of a drag queen to social media.

The video featured Jose Cancel, who uses the stage name Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and competed in the most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The actor encouraged social media users to buy cookies for “your real mama, your drag mama, whichever mama, somebody, whoever taking care of you, whoever you feel or consider your mama” in the video.

WATCH:

“#HappyMothersDay to your moms, your drag moms and everyone who celebrates you being YOU,” Chips Ahoy! captioned the video, which it posted to Twitter and Instagram.

The cookie company was mocked and scorned for the video on social media.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reached out to Mondelēz International, Chips Ahoy!’s parent company, for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







