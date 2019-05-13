Chips Ahoy! Faces Backlash After Using Drag Queen To Celebrate Mother’s Day

Cookie company Chips Ahoy! celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a video of a drag queen to social media.

The video featured Jose Cancel, who uses the stage name Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and competed in the most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The actor encouraged social media users to buy cookies for “your real mama, your drag mama, whichever mama, somebody, whoever taking care of you, whoever you feel or consider your mama” in the video.

“#HappyMothersDay to your moms, your drag moms and everyone who celebrates you being YOU,” Chips Ahoy! captioned the video, which it posted to Twitter and Instagram.

The cookie company was mocked and scorned for the video on social media.

Maybe just sell chocolate chip cookies, and leave drag queens out of it. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 12, 2019

This is the flip side of those companies saying Happy Father’s Day to single mothers — AOC Parody Account (@plug_maker) May 13, 2019

Fun fact, biological males with make up on doesn’t give them the ability to give birth. — Mark (@_bodach) May 13, 2019

One less thing that will contribute to my diabetes. Bye Chips Ahoy. — Ⓜ🅰🆖🅾 (@Order_of_mango) May 13, 2019

Weird how corporate marketing departments think their job is to irritate (former) customers. https://t.co/KmdhYUoxwf — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 12, 2019

happy mothers day to men who dress like women. patriarchy wins again. https://t.co/xLTLSBRsNf — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 12, 2019

Woke corporatism is out of control https://t.co/yM2jf0tA1H — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) May 12, 2019

Switching to Team Oreo after this https://t.co/e9wy5fYn0j — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 12, 2019

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reached out to Mondelēz International, Chips Ahoy!’s parent company, for comment.

