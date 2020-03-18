Chris Cuomo & His Brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo Go at It on CNN Live Arguing Which 1 Mom Liked More

In the country’s new normal of heightened anxiety, it is refreshing to see two brothers display a bit of old-fashioned sibling rivalry — even if those brothers are a pair of Democrats on CNN.

As the country worries about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy and daily life, even the most momentary relief is welcome.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN Monday to discuss his state’s response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic with his brother Fredo — more commonly known as CNN host Chris Cuomo.

In the segment, the brothers Cuomo were discussing New York’s response to the climbing number of coronavirus cases being reported in the state when the two engaged in a friendly family feud after Chis asked his older brother about a potential curfew being imposed on New Yorkers.

“I don’t like the word ‘curfew.’ Dad tried to have a curfew for me, I never got past the resentment,” Andrew said.

TRENDING: Leftists Put the Extent of Their Cruelty on Full Display After Melania Trump Cancels Easter Egg Roll

“Least of your problems by the way, your problems with the curfew, just so you know,” the younger Cuomo responded.

“You violated all the curfew all the time,” Andrew Cuomo answered. “Caused much pain. But that’s a different story.”

“I don’t believe in rules,” Chris responded.

“I appreciate you coming on this show, I love you, I’m proud of what you’re doing. I know you’re working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you, just so you know.”

“I called mom just before I came on this show,” Andrew said, “By the way, she said I was her favorite … Good news is, she said you’re her second favorite son, Christopher.”

“We both know neither of us are mom’s first or second favorite in the family. I can’t believe you’re lying to my audience, you’ve blown the credibility of the entire interview,” Chris concluded.

Someone should break it to the CNN host that the words “credibility” and “Cuomo” don’t belong in the same sentence.

Still, in the moment of levity, I almost forgot I was watching CNN.

The interview was akin to watching a Hollywood film. Sure, the actors might be liberal activists, but sometimes it’s well enough to just get lost in the art of their performance.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the economy and public health, it’s OK to drop the bayonet and enjoy something highly unusual, if only for a moment.

During the Christmas Truce of 1914, Allied troops put down their weapons for a time to enjoy a moment of peace with their enemies — the Deutsches Heer on the other side of no-man’s-land.

Luckily for us, our task is not to suffer through years of the most horrifying conditions imaginable and hope that the shells stop falling.

Our position of social distancing is not equal to that of our brave troops in Iraq, where rockets fired by Iranian-backed proxies are falling as brave men and women promote American freedom and prosperity through their presence among monsters.

We find ourselves instead in a situation where we must nourish our faith and optimism as we wait out a storm of uncertainty.

If patience leads me to a transient smirk as a pair of left-wing siblings jest on CNN, I’ll take it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.