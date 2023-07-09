Christian Army Veteran Becomes #1 Best Seller After Small Act of Kindness by Stranger

A Texas Army veteran, who was living out his “childhood dream” of writing a book, didn’t know his life was about to change.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, Shawn Warner was selling his young adult mystery novel, “Leigh Howard and The Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor,” at a grocery store on July 1 when someone decided to record and plug his book on the social media platform.



Warner can be seen describing his book in the clip as the TikTok user posted the line, “I just wanted to show a stranger some kindness.” The user later added, “I imagined all the times I worked so hard and never got any recognition.”

That video had amassed over 18 million views and 3 million likes as of Saturday.

There are thousands of comments expressing the commenters’ desire to grab a copy of the book.

“Awe I’m gonna have to get this book. That’s so awesome that you took the time to promote him!!!” one user wrote.

And that was all it took for the book to shoot to the top of Amazon and hold the current No. 1 position as of Sunday morning Eastern Time.

In a follow-up video, Warner expressed his appreciation for the whole event. “It was just an amazing thing that happened after that, and it’s all on you for your kindness and generosity,” Warner said. “Thank you.”



Warner jokingly said, “You’d think as a writer, I’d have words for it, but I don’t — just thank you.”

All it took was someone taking a few minutes out of a day to change Warner’s life and make a lifelong dream come true.

“This is like, textbook, how kindness works,” Warner said.







The author said an audiobook and a hardback version are both currently in the works.

The veteran explained that “the Lord helps those who help themselves” and that perseverance and hard work were key to his newfound success. He added that he would frequently pray to God for something like this to happen.

“A few minutes of kindness can really make a huge impact in somebody else life,” Warner said.

