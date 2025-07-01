Christian Group Snaps Into Action After SCOTUS Sides with Parents Seeking to Protect Their Kids from LGBT Agenda

The nonprofit Christian group Advocates for Faith & Freedom is taking advantage of a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing children to be opted out of LGBT-related lesson plans by providing parents with a roadmap on how to proceed.

The group put out a statement on its website late last week with recommendations for parents seeking to protect their children from LGBT ideology.

“On June 27, 2025, the United States Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision affirming that parents have a constitutional right to shield their children from LGBTQ+ materials in public school classrooms when it conflicts with their sincerely held religious beliefs,” the statement read. “This ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor makes clear that the First Amendment protects the religious upbringing of children — even at school.”

The group added, “In light of this decision, we have prepared a customizable letter for parents to formally assert their rights and request that their child be exempt from exposure to any instruction or materials on gender identity, sexual orientation, or other related topics contrary to their faith.”

There are specific brackets for parents to enter the date, school, district name, principal, and address to help get them started.

The opening paragraph cites the SCOTUS case before adding the phrase, “Please be advised that [insert parent’s name] and my family hold the following sincerely held religious beliefs.”

The letter goes on to list beliefs such as “biological sex, and therefore gender, is a gift given to us by our Lord,” along with “biological sex, and therefore gender, is immutable, and it is sinful and harmful to teach children that a person can change their biological sex and gender.”

Additionally, the letter affirms the Bible’s view of human sexuality and marriage, as well as invokes parental power to teach children about sex-related topics. It even has a section to request immediate notification if any “objectional materials” will be shown in the classroom.

“‘Objectionable materials’ include, but are not limited to, any materials or discussions involving gender identity (e.g., gender fluidity, transgenderism, gender non-conformance, gender affirming care, puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or the use of pronouns inconsistent with biological sex) and human sexuality (e.g. sexual preferences, sexual activity or intercourse of any kind, sexual orientation, or any LGBTQ+ topics),” the letter continues.

The document ends by threatening legal action if parents’ First Amendment rights are violated in this regard.

“Please be on notice that we will seek legal counsel and all legal remedies to ensure your compliance, as well as obtain damages and attorneys’ fees,” it reads.

“For too long, public schools have treated parental rights and the free exercise of religion as an ‘empty promise,’” Advocates for Faith & Freedom said, according to The Center Square.

The nonprofit also predicted that the ruling “does not mark the end of the issue” and warned parents to expect ongoing pushback against their First Amendment freedoms.

“Public schools can be expected to try to limit the Supreme Court’s holding and will find new ways to assert its power and to indoctrinate children,” it said.

This is a no-brainer. Children are exposed to dangerous propaganda at an alarming rate in society today, and it’s been exponentially rising.

If parents feel the truths of the Bible are being attacked by classroom curriculum, they should be allowed to shield their children from it.

School systems bend over backwards to accommodate people based on race, gender, disability, and political affiliation. Yet when it comes to religion, Christianity seems to be the only belief that is not extended every courtesy and consideration.

Times are changing. Parents are furious and vigilant. They’re tired of sending their child into the education system and seeing them shaped, shifted, and molded into foot soldiers for political causes.

More parental involvement will stop the bleeding and help fix America’s education crisis.

More importantly, shielding children from damaging lesson plans today makes for smarter and more independent-minded adults tomorrow.

That is something we desperately need in this nation.

