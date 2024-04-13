Christian Martyr Who Stood Up to Hitler Is Getting an Angel Studios Biopic: Here's the Release Date

Stories of courage, values and faith will be coming from Angel Studies in late 2024 and in 2025, the studio announced at CinemaCon Wednesday.

On Nov. 22, “Bonhoeffer” will hit theaters, telling the story of Lutheran minister Deitrich Bonhoeffer, who defied the Third Reich and, as a result, was executed in the dying gasp of Nazisim.

“When a pacifist is called to a political act that could change the course of history, how will a man of honor respond? This is the true story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man who preached love while plotting the assassination of an evil tyrant. With world-shattering stakes, Bonhoeffer begs the question, how far will you go to stand up for what’s right?” the studio summary of the film reads.







Next up will be “Homestead” on Dec. 20.

The studio bills the film as a “post-apocalyptic family survival drama.”

“Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson takes a job as head of security at an elaborate prepper compound, ‘The Homestead,’ as the world crumbles. Inside, they face resource wars and ideological conflicts, while outside, chaos reigns. Amid the mayhem, unity and forgotten truths emerge as love grows in unexpected places and the community strives to cultivate the land and fend off impending destruction,” the summary reads.







The film “David,” which is now in the crowdfunding phase, with more than $51 million of its almost $70 million raised, will arrive in 2025, according to the studio.

The studio said “David” will be a “musical animated feature film that combines powerful biblical authenticity, inspired music, captivating storytelling, and superb production quality: it aims to stand alongside the best animation movies of all time.”

🎶 The official music video for “Rhythm of Grace” is finally here! David’s tender guidance leads his little sister, Zeruiah, to find solace and strength in the transformative power of worship. “Rhythm of Grace” is an original song from Grammy-award-winning songwriter Jonas… pic.twitter.com/clpdPHX4Mt — Angel Studios (@AngelStudiosInc) March 30, 2024

“[O]ur prayer and passion is for this incredible story of what God did through one faithful shepherd boy to be one of the most enduring, influential movies for generations to come… a celebrated cinema event,” the studio said.

“David’s story has resonated with people from both within and outside the faith community for millennia due to its ability to reach the broadest audience. Our vision is to make a movie and tell a story that will delight and inspire the broadest possible audience while staying authentic to the Bible’s account of how one man’s relationship with God liberated a nation and changed the course of history,” Director Phil Cunningham said.

Angel Studios already announced a spring and summer release.

In May, Angel Studios will hit theaters with “Sight,” the studio summary of the film says that “A world-renowned eye surgeon is tasked with restoring the sight of a blind orphan.”







On July 4, the studio will bring “Possum Trot” to theaters. “Possum Trot follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a movement of compassion in their East Texas church to adopt some of the most difficult-to-place kids in the foster system.

After 22 families adopt 77 children, the Martins lead the charge to prove that faith, community, and perseverance have the power to change the lives of children everywhere,” the studio says in its summary of the movie.







Angel topped $300 million in global box office revenue in 2023, according to Deadline.

“We are eternally grateful to our theatrical partners who helped champion our studio and enabled us to bring films that amplify light into movie theaters,” said SVP and distribution head Brandon Purdie. “There is no better place than CinemaCon to celebrate and give credit to our exhibition partners.”

“We are excited about Angel’s upcoming slate of films for 2024 and 2025, and look forward to pushing audiences to fully immerse themselves in powerful stories at movie theaters,” Jared Geesey, chief distribution officer, said.

After its mega-hit “Sound of Freedom,” Angel Studios released “Cabrini,” which tells the story of Francesca Cabrini, who lived from 1850 to 1917. Cabrini founded what she called “an empire of hope” made up of 67 schools, hospitals and orphanages across the world, from America to Europe and even Asia.

