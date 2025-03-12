CIA Veteran: Trump Is Tackling the GOP's Greatest Failure

Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025, marks an imperial reign—and a scathing rebuke of Congressional Republican inertia.

The Constitution established Congress as the dominant branch, vesting “all legislative Powers” in Article I to check executive overreach. Yet Trump now dominates, dismantling Joe Biden’s legacy in days with a bureaucracy and military intelligence complex decades in the making.

Republicans, holding Congressional majorities, have failed to govern—hiding behind tweets and TV stunts while Trump’s gains risk reversal in 2029. Their inaction endangers the republic.

This imperial presidency took root in the 1930s. Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal spawned agencies like a popcorn machine popping kernels, swelling federal civilian employment from 600,000 in 1930 to over 1 million by 1940.

Federal spending rose from 3.4 percent to 9.8 percent of GDP as Congress ceded power to a bureaucracy under presidential sway. World War II accelerated this: by 1945, 3.8 million civilians staffed wartime offices, the national debt hit 120 percent of GDP, and the Cold War entrenched the growth.

Eisenhower’s 1961 “military-industrial complex” warning proved prescient—defense spending settled at 4-5 percent of GDP, while the 1947 National Security Act created the CIA. Congress funded these systems but abandoned oversight, paving the way for executive supremacy.

The post-9/11 era solidified this shift.

The Patriot Act unleashed vast surveillance, bloating agencies like the CIA, NSA, and FBI with contractors and powers prone to abuse. The 2004 Intelligence Reform Act birthed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to manage 17 agencies, while FISA Section 702 enlisted tech firms in data collection.

By 2016, intelligence budgets hit $80 billion yearly, employing 854,000 clearance-holders—30 percent contractors—in a shadow government. This blend of military strength, intelligence scope, and corporate gain, all under presidential control, sidelined Congress.

Executive orders, once administrative tools, now carry imperial force. FDR issued 3,721, setting the tone; post-9/11, their reach exploded. Bush’s 2001 surveillance orders dodged courts, Obama’s 473 drone strikes ignored Congress, and Biden’s climate directives filled legislative gaps.

Trump’s first term averaged 55 orders yearly—travel bans, border wall emergencies—bypassing Congress’s purse strings. Now, as Trump 47, he’s acted swiftly: undoing Biden’s climate rules, tightening borders, and cutting sanctuary city funds.

Plans for trade wars, bureaucratic cuts, and deregulation rely on the 1976 National Emergencies Act and the 2001 Authorized Use of Military Force (AUMF), which are still fueling strikes in 19 countries. The Supreme Court, citing security in Trump v. Hawaii (2018), upholds this leeway. Congress stays silent.

The Framers gave Congress war, spending, and lawmaking powers in Article I, casting the president as executor in Article II. Yet Congress has yielded. The New Deal’s blank checks, Cold War budgets, and Patriot Act expansions built a bureaucracy Trump now commands. The AUMF, unchanged since 2001, sustains endless war; the 1973 War Powers Resolution is ignored.

Republicans, with Congressional control, bear the blame. With Trump as their standard-bearer, they have the votes but lack resolve. Since 2010, they’ve excelled at outrage—Obamacare’s survival a stark failure—while passing little. Figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan chase headlines; Speaker Mike Johnson offers charm but no leadership.

Key issues—border laws, climate reversals—stall. They applaud Trump’s orders but won’t legislate, leaving his agenda exposed to a 2029 Democratic reversal.

Their fiscal cowardice compounds the failure. Continuing resolutions (CRs)—short-term funding fixes—avoid tough choices. In 2024, CRs ballooned spending without scrutiny, sustaining hypocrisy: they lament deficits yet enable waste.

Defense spending ($886 billion) teems with contractor bloat, intelligence ($80 billion) lacks oversight, and USAID ($50 billion) props up dubious regimes. Pork—bridges to nowhere—thrives. Trump’s DOGE efficiency push flounders without their backing. Congress’s most potent tool, the purse, remains unused.

A few stand out. Representatives Thomas Massie and Nancy Mace, and Senators Rand Paul and Markwayne Mullin, excel. Massie dissects CRs and pork with rigor; Mace battles her party’s waste. Paul’s constitutionalism and Mullin’s accountability push contrast a caucus mired in inertia. They fight to reclaim Congress’s role; most chase applause.

This imperial presidency threatens the republic. When one branch legislates, executes, and adjudicates, checks and balances erode.

The rule of law falters as intelligence evades scrutiny. Policy swings define the age: Obama’s DACA aided 800,000, Trump targeted it; Bush invaded Iraq, Biden left Afghanistan. Trump 47’s dismantling of Biden’s work sparks lawsuits and chaos. Madison’s Federalist No. 47 warning against power consolidation rings true.

Trump’s 2025 agenda—border walls, deregulation, tariffs, DEI cuts—thrills his base.

But it’s fragile.

A 2028 Democratic win could undo it by 2029 with orders reviving climate rules or borders. Without laws, Trump’s wins are fleeting. Congress has power—it stopped Biden’s 2023 debt relief and curbed Patriot Act excesses in 2015.

Republicans must act: codify Trump’s agenda, ditch CRs, cut waste—backing Massie, Mace, Paul, and Mullin to trim USAID, defense, and pork—demand ODNI, CIA, NSA, and FBI transparency; secure DOJ reforms. Courts must drop security deference; voters must prioritize substance.

Crises forged this executive.

Republicans must legislate—or their inaction will doom Trump’s gains, a self-inflicted blow to their cause and the Constitution. Without Republican Congressional action, 2029 could erase it all if Democrats reclaim power—or a 2026 Republican House loss could cripple Trump’s legacy early.

His bold start excites—until GOP weakness undoes it. Govern, or lose it all.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

