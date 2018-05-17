SECTIONS
Culture Politics
Print

City of Boulder Votes To Ban ‘Assault Weapons,’ Some Shotguns, Plan To Add More to Bill

By Rebekah Baker
May 17, 2018 at 10:01am

Print

Following the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, another city has voted to adopt strict gun control measures.

On Tuesday, Boulder, Colorado’s Boulder City Council unanimously passed a sweeping gun control ordinance that bans “assault weapons,” high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

“Those possessing assault weapons already can keep them under the law, but owning bump stocks and high-capacity magazines will be become illegal in July. Certain law enforcement and military personnel are exempted from the ordinance,” Fox News reported.

The city defines assault weapons as “semi-automatic firearms designed with military features to allow rapid spray firing for the quick and efficient killing of humans.”

This includes “all semiautomatic action rifles with a detachable magazine with a capacity of twenty-one or more rounds,” as well as “semiautomatic shotguns with a folding stock or a magazine capacity of more than six rounds or both.”

The council passed the ban despite threats of ligation from the pro-Second Amendment non-profit Mountain States Legal Foundation.

During the council meeting Tuesday night, the group promised to challenge the ban in court, saying it violated “the Second, Fifth and 14th Amendments, (and) the Colorado Constitution.”

Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle acknowledged flaws with the ban, but voted for it nonetheless.

Do you think this ordinance is an attack on the Second Amendment?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“We’re going to see a lot of court cases coming before us,” she said, according to Colorado Public Radio. “I think that we’re going to spend a lot of time and money. It’s not that lives aren’t worth that, but I think that there was a better way of going about this.

“I don’t agree with this ordinance in many ways,” she added. “It’s not perfect; I think we’re going to spend a lot of time and money.”

Others said they were hopeful the ban would be the first of many like it.

“My hope is that we will see more bans at the state level and one day at the federal level so these weapons will no longer be available,” said Boulder Councilman Aaron Brockett.

On Tuesday, the council tweeted that it would consider adding more gun control measures to the ordinance in the future.

RELATED: Kyle Kashuv Pulled Out of Class, Questioned by Security for Visiting Gun Range With Father

In April, The Deerfield Village Board of Deerfield, Illinois, also voted unanimously to ban what they view as “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, CBS News reported.

Gun owners in Deerfield have until June 13 to turn in their guns or remove them from the city limits. Residents who don’t comply with the ordinance will be fined up to $1,000 per day until their guns are removed.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Colorado, Constitution, gun control, guns, Second Amendment, shooting

By: Rebekah Baker on May 17, 2018 at 10:01am

Popular Right Now

Andrew Kerr

former U.S. President Barack H. Obama

Lawsuit Filed Against Barack Obama’s Presidential Center

Randy DeSoto

Gorka Hammers Dems for Skipping Embassy Opening: ‘More Democrats Have Met with Louis Farrakhan’

Eric Lieberman

us senate

Democrats Muster Votes To Restore Net Neutrality

Rebekah Baker

kim jong un

Breaking: North Korea Threatens To Cancel Peace Meeting with Trump

Randy DeSoto

Analysis: The ‘Deep State’ Tactics Used Against Trump Campaign Were First Employed in GOP Senate Race

Randy DeSoto

Haley Blames Hamas for Violence, Walks Out Before UN Palestinian Ambassador Speaks

Randy DeSoto

elizabeth warren

Gone in 60 Seconds: Warren Reveals in Less Than a Minute Her Plan To Fundamentally Transform America

Walter E. Williams

Kanye West Threatens the Democratic Party’s Hold on Black Americans

Recently Posted