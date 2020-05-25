SECTIONS
Clay Travis and Sports Fans Call Out the 'Far Left Wing Sports Media' for Stoking Coronavirus Fears

Clay Travis speaks onstage during Politicon at the Music City Center in Nashville on Oct. 26, 2019.Jason Kempin / Getty Images"It really is amazing the number of people in sports media -- literally people who make a living writing and talking about sports -- who have spent months on social media only peddling fear porn," Clay Travis said. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

By Michael Austin
Published May 25, 2020 at 3:36pm
Some sports commentators are dying for things to return to normal. Others are engaging in what Clay Travis refers to as “fear porn.”

Travis, a sportswriter, author, TV analyst and founder of the website Outkick the Coverage, spoke out on Twitter against the “far left sports media” on Friday.

Travis is known for having more conservative opinions than most in his profession. In 2018, his book “Republicans Buy Sneakers Too: How the Left Is Ruining Sports with Politics” featured a cover image of President Donald Trump dunking on former NFL quarterback and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

Those opinions, which are often contrary to those widely held in mainstream sports media, have prevented him from appearing on popular networks.

“[Travis] is presently banned from appearing on both CNN and ESPN because he’s too honest for both,” reads the bio on his site.

The outspoken sports commentator showed that in his post Friday.

“Rough day for the far left wing sports media coronanbros who have been arguing for no sports until 2021,” Travis wrote.

“They’re out here throwing up Twitter Hail Marys.”

Is Clay Travis right about the 'far left wing sports media'?

Although many fans and commentators are excited for the return of sports — NASCAR is racing again, the NBA is in talks to resume its season and the NFL expects to be playing in full stadiums in a few months — some members of the sports media are stoking coronavirus fears with a drumbeat of death and danger.

Included in Travis’ post were several examples of these very sports commentators spreading fear around the idea of a return to sports. Travis encouraged his followers to highlight more of these “coronabros.”

“Don’t tag their Tweets or link them — why reward fear porn? — but just screenshot your favorite coronabro sports media Hail Marys and add them below,” Travis wrote.

Several people responded with examples of this “fear porn.”

Travis then had one final response to his colleagues who are peddling fear.

“It really is amazing the number of people in sports media — literally people who make a living writing and talking about sports — who have spent months on social media only peddling fear porn,” he wrote.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen any other industry do this, it’s like if farmers just suddenly started rooting for droughts or brewers started begging for prohibition.”

The Western Journal reached out to Travis for comment but has not yet received a response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal.
