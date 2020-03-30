Phil Mickelson Hints at Televised Match vs. Tiger Woods for Sports-Starved Fans

Stir-crazy sports fans have been offered a glimmer of hope from pro golfer Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson wrote on Twitter that there is a possibility he and Tiger Woods could face off in a televised, one-on-one match in the near future.

The golf legend was asked by one of his Twitter followers Sunday, “do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic’d up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch??

“We need live sports.”

With the Masters postponed, along with virtually every other sporting event, sports fans would love for somebody to throw us all a lifeline.

Mickelson signaled he is actively working toward a scheduling a mano-a-mano round between him and Woods.

“Working on it,” Lefty wrote.

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

After another Twitter user asked the golfer not to tease sports fans in desperate need of something to watch, the 49-year-old assured him he would not joke about such a thing.

“I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing,” Mickelson responded.

I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

Many of Mickelson’s followers were nothing short of elated at the thought of not only a sporting event to break up the monotony but also the prospect of another one-on-one match between him and Woods.

PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN — Mason Lee (@maizur_) March 30, 2020

You guys have to go match play at Augusta on Masters Sunday. This would be a game changer. — cansel (@LonghornClark) March 30, 2020

The two previously sparred at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas in 2018.

Both Mickelson and Woods shot 69 in the regulation holes, but Lefty won on extra holes to take home $9 million in a game that was dubbed “The Match.”

While talk of a rematch during the COVID-19 outbreak is only speculative and based on a pair of tweets, it’s hard to imagine such a contest wouldn’t become one of the most-watched events of the year.

With March Madness canceled, the NBA and NHL seasons postponed, the XFL’s inaugural season cut short and MLB delayed, the country could use a televised match between two of the greatest golfers to ever live.

