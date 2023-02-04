Clerk Shot in Back by Robbery Suspect, But He Pulls Out a Gun and Lands Deadly Shot

An incident in Connecticut is showing how the Second Amendment makes the nation safer by allowing people to defend themselves against criminals.

According to local outlet WVIT-TV, on Thursday, two people wearing black ski masks entered a clothing store in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m.

After a brief struggle, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the store owner in the back. The owner then produced his own guns and returned fire, striking the suspect several times, according to the report.

When the police arrived, they transported both the owner and the suspect to a hospital, where the suspect later died.

The store owner is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds, WVIT reported.

The other suspect fled during the struggle and remains at large.

This story is yet another example of how the right to keep and bear arms is essential in order to provide Americans with the means of self-defense.







Imagine if this store owner had not had a gun. He had already been shot in the back, and the suspect could have shot him again or even killed him.

But because the store owner had his own guns, he was able to stop the robber, saving his own life in the process.

We have seen time and again what happens when would-be criminals are confronted by law-abiding and trained gun owners. Oftentimes, their crimes are stopped in their tracks.

A few weeks ago in Arizona, for instance, an armed would-be robber was shot dead at a Chevron station when an armed employee took advantage of a distraction to shoot the suspect.

Stories like these serve as lessons to other would-be criminals, warning them of the potential consequences of their actions. So, yes, the Second Amendment is effective in stopping crime and saving lives.

In contrast, we have seen time and time again that anti-gun laws, which are passed in the name of stopping violent crime, do absolutely nothing to stop crime.

Many of the leftist-run cities and states that have enacted strict anti-gun legislation have some of the highest crime rates in the nation, as criminals are able to get around those laws and citizens have no means of defending themselves.

In Illinois, for instance, all the strict anti-gun laws did not stop a criminal from committing a mass shooting at Highland Park outside of Chicago last summer.

If we want to stop crime in this country, we need to defend the Second Amendment and allow citizens to have the necessary resources to defend themselves from violent criminals.

This is one of the only things that will actually discourage criminals from committing violent crimes.

