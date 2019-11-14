Clever Cat 'Banished' to Lobby After Opening Door To Let Other Cats Out at Shelter

Cats are curious creatures. Some are happy napping all day in the sun and getting scritches. Others just want to watch the world burn, reveling in pushing breakables off counters and scratching everything but designated scratching areas.

“Quilty” the tabby cat is somewhere between the two, though it certainly depends on who you ask. His kitty compatriots see him as a hero and a liberator. His humans lovingly refer to him as a “spicy a-hole.”

This 6-year-old cat has quite the reputation, and his shenanigans have catapulted him to internet fame.

He’s become famous for his Houdini skills: Somehow, this thumb-less feline has made a habit of jailbreaking other animals and causing general chaos.

Until just recently, Quilty was a resident at the Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston. Since his hijinks hit the web, he’s gained many fans, a personal Instagram and a clothing line.

“Quilty will not be contained,” the rescue posted to Facebook on Oct. 29. “And he has no shame.”

“Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day.”

“We have since Quilty-proofed the cat room, while he took a brief hiatus in the lobby. His roommates missed him while he was banished to the lobby. They enjoyed their nighttime escapades around the shelter. The staff, however, did not miss the morning cat wrangling, so we’ll just have to agree to disagree there.”

The rescue also shared that in his former life, Quilty had been known to let the dog out on occasion. He obviously has a very particular skill set, but one that’s a little difficult for your average pet owner to handle.

“If someone out there is looking for a clever cat that gets along with dogs but does not get along with closed doors, we have someone they really need to come and meet,” the rescue continued. “Please. Come meet him. And take him home. Please…”

They also explained in a comment on the post that the process of reintegrating Quilty was not going smoothly — in Quilty’s mind, anyway.

“To reacclimate to the room (and all his roommates), Quilty had to go into the integration kennel in the room (we do this with all the cats when they join the room)… THE DISPLEASURE! He is being a spicy a-hole now because he is, once again, contained…”

His Instagram features lots of Quilty thoughts and pictures, highlighting his simultaneous naughtiness and cuteness.

All the PR was effective, and as of Saturday Quilty had an interested adopter.

“Our infamous Quilty, of #freeQuilty fame, will be going on a sleepover tomorrow to see if it will work out with his potential adopters,” the rescue posted on an event page for him. “While Quilty is out of this purrole (HAR HAR), he’ll check out their home, interview the neighbors, see if they’re a good enough family for him, etc.”

Hopefully this clever kitty will find someone who appreciates his sense of adventure and humor as much as he does.

In the meantime, everyone not blessed enough to be his new owner can enjoy his chronicles on Instagram.

