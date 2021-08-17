While the United States implodes as the left pushes a military agenda that includes taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries for our soldiers, China is consolidating influence in Latin America and globally as part of its long-term goal to replace the U.S. as the world’s pre-eminent superpower.

Adm. Craig Faller, the outgoing head of U.S. Southern Command, is sounding the alarm on the Chinese Communist Party’s insidious plan, which is progressing at lightning speed amid the multiple disasters ravaging America, including our harrowing border crisis and humiliating Afghanistan debacle.

Faller told Politico in an interview published Thursday that he feels a grave “sense of urgency about the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China’s] activities in the Western Hemisphere” because its influence is rapidly expanding.

The CCP is building up power at an alarming speed by giving poor countries such as Venezuela “no strings attached” security cooperation packages and military training.

It also sends its top engineers to build modern infrastructure systems that these struggling nations cannot afford, enslaving them financially rather than conquering them militarily.

Chinese operatives also bribe corrupt local officials to strip these third-world countries of their material wealth and then transform them into the CCP’s image. The aim of all this is to recruit allies around the world in order to cement China’s alpha geopolitical status.

“The PRC has upped its mil-to-mil game, offering extensive military education opportunities, cyber engineering scholarships and annual ‘no strings attached’ security cooperation packages that in many cases far exceed the value of similar programs offered by Western partners, including the United States,” Faller told Politico.

“PRC state-owned and private businesses often exploit pervasive corruption in the region to undermine fair contracting practices and circumvent environmental compliance,” he added. “A common tactic they use is to provide lucrative pay offs to local officials in exchange for favorable deals.”

Like Democrats who pander to low-income minorities by offering expanded welfare and other government “freebies,” the CCP isn’t “helping” these third-world countries because they’re kindhearted humanitarians.

Rather, their financial assistance is a Machiavellian tool to secure serf-like dependence.

“It seeks to create dependencies, not trusted partnerships,” Faller explained. “Through its deepening economic ties and coercive influence, Beijing is vying for key support from regional partners on U.N. votes and backing for Chinese appointees to multinational institutions.”

China Announces $400 Billion Investment in America’s Most Dire Enemy

That’s why Iran… was forced to pander to China — which is accused of herding and mistreating 1 million Muslims in “re-education camps” — in exchange for financial and diplomatic aid. https://t.co/GzwMyj4kPe — Michigan Accomplished (@Ann_marie1231) March 29, 2021

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before the communist Chinese regime achieves its goal of supplanting the United States.

Why? Because unlike America, the CCP is not burdened by toxic white guilt or self-destructive adherence to woke policies such as replacing meritocracy with “equity” or designing fashionable “maternity flight suits” to accommodate pregnant troops.

While our leaders allow our military, schools and workplaces to serve as petri dishes for left-wing social experiments, China is plowing full steam ahead to take over the world and remake it in its image.

“Ultimately, Beijing wants to create a global system in which authoritarian regimes are viewed as legitimate forms of governance,” Faller told Politico. “A system where the rule of law, human rights and free speech are stifled. A system where international norms are manipulated for its own benefit, and it’s happening now.”

None of this is surprising. The pervasive infiltration of communist ideology in America has been festering for decades.

Last year, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Chinese agents were influencing U.S. foreign policy by infiltrating the government, media, entertainment, business, think tanks and universities.

He said the CCP has been monitoring all American governors as well as local and national politicians to influence U.S. policies.

“Last year, a Chinese government-backed think tank in Beijing produced a report that assessed all 50 of America’s governors on their attitudes towards China,” Pompeo said during a February 2020 speech at the National Governors Association meeting.

“Many of you are referenced by name in that report.”







Pompeo — a graduate of West Point and Harvard Law School — said “the Chinese government has been methodical in the way it’s analyzed our system. It’s assessed our vulnerabilities and it’s decided to exploit our freedoms, to gain an advantage over us at the federal level, the state level and the local level.”

His dire warnings were confirmed amid shocking revelations that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California had been targeted by a communist “honeypot” spy for years.

Eric Swalwell’s brother, dad finally unfriend Chinese spy Christine Fang https://t.co/Z3g5tp9VUn pic.twitter.com/AhOCZhrbKN — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2020

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California also had someone on her staff with ties to Chinese intelligence services.

Pompeo said while the United States should maintain positive relations with China through trade and other alliances, politicians should not turn a blind eye to the infiltration of communist ideology into mainstream American values.

Just look at the open embrace of socialism and communism by prominent politicians such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and organizations such as Black Lives Matter.

The mainstreaming of communist infiltration in America has been extremely successful.

Pompeo underscored that this need for vigilance against communism does not mean that Americans should be hostile to Chinese nationals or Chinese-Americans (remember that the Chinese government oppresses its own people).

However, he urged Americans to be alert so they don’t become unwitting pawns of the communist infestation in this country. Unfortunately, this is too late for the left.

The warnings of both Pompeo and Faller should serve as a wake-up call to all Americans. The CCP is coming for us, and they’re converting and recruiting U.S. allies to their side along the way.

