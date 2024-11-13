CNN Anchor Calls White House Staffers' Response to Trump Visit 'Really Stunning'

A CNN anchor sounded surprised by the level of interest President Joe Biden’s staff members showed regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House Wednesday.

As “Newsroom” host Pamela Brown listened, a CNN personality off camera said, “Looking at that imagery … it’s really stunning.”

“Those are Biden staffers. They’re in the EOB. Some of them are lower level. Some of them, perhaps a little bit higher. But they are there to watch a history moment being made [that] nobody standing there wanted,” she observed.

The EOB is the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located immediately adjacent to the White House on its grounds. It contains offices for hundreds of staff members working for the president and vice president.

HOLY SMOKES. Biden-Harris staffers came out of their offices to catch a glimpse of Trump during his return to The White House. CNN: “It’s REALLY stunning.” Even his detractors recognize the magnitude of the moment. pic.twitter.com/9CoMHAroBo — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 13, 2024

The EOB has a view of the West Wing, where Trump entered the White House to meet with Biden.

Reporters gather at White House for Trump’s arrival. Have never seen it this busy pic.twitter.com/o0uasI45mI — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) November 13, 2024

The transition to the incoming administration appeared to get off to a good start, with Biden and Trump sharing a friendly moment in the Oval Office.

“Congratulations and I’m looking forward to…having a smooth transition. We’ll do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated. We’re going to get the chance to talk about some of that today,” Biden said, as the two shook hands.

President Biden: “Congratulations. Looking forward to a smooth transition…Welcome back.” President-elect Trump: “Politics is tough and it’s in many cases not a nice world, but it is a nice world today. I appreciate it very much.” pic.twitter.com/OUQLkb12tC — CSPAN (@cspan) November 13, 2024

“Welcome back,” the Democrat added.

“Politics is tough, and in many cases, it’s not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much,” Trump responded.

USA Today reported that Biden and Trump met for nearly two hours.

The nearly two-hour Oval Office meeting between President Biden and President-elect Trump was “very cordial, very gracious and substantive,” says White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre. https://t.co/CERGKJiO7f pic.twitter.com/QdBigbHFwN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 13, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the meeting between them as “very cordial, very gracious and substantive,” based on Biden’s account.

11/13/2024—President Trump’s historic journey to the White House this afternoon in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/c2wsRlEnh3 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 13, 2024

She said that Trump came with a “detailed set of questions” and the two discussed national security and domestic policy issues.

