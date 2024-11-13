Share
Members of the press gather outside the West Wing of the White House, with Biden employees outside the Eisenhower Executive Office in the background, as President Joe Biden met with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday.
CNN Anchor Calls White House Staffers' Response to Trump Visit 'Really Stunning'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 13, 2024 at 3:09pm
A CNN anchor sounded surprised by the level of interest President Joe Biden’s staff members showed regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House Wednesday.

As “Newsroom” host Pamela Brown listened, a CNN personality off camera said, “Looking at that imagery …  it’s really stunning.”

“Those are Biden staffers. They’re in the EOB. Some of them are lower level. Some of them, perhaps a little bit higher. But they are there to watch a history moment being made [that] nobody standing there wanted,” she observed.

The EOB is the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located immediately adjacent to the White House on its grounds. It contains offices for hundreds of staff members working for the president and vice president.

The EOB has a view of the West Wing, where Trump entered the White House to meet with Biden.

The transition to the incoming administration appeared to get off to a good start, with Biden and Trump sharing a friendly moment in the Oval Office.

“Congratulations and I’m looking forward to…having a smooth transition. We’ll do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated. We’re going to get the chance to talk about some of that today,” Biden said, as the two shook hands.

“Welcome back,” the Democrat added.

“Politics is tough, and in many cases, it’s not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much,” Trump responded.

USA Today reported that Biden and Trump met for nearly two hours.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the meeting between them as “very cordial, very gracious and substantive,” based on Biden’s account.

She said that Trump came with a “detailed set of questions” and the two discussed national security and domestic policy issues.

