President-elect Donald Trump, left, meets with President Joe Biden, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
President-elect Donald Trump, left, meets with President Joe Biden, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump and Biden 'Act Like Buddies' as They Meet in Oval Office

 By Bryan Chai  November 13, 2024 at 10:57am
For any social media conspiracy theorists that believe incumbent President Joe Biden actually voted for President-elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris … you might have some more fodder now.

Trump and Biden met Wednesday at the White House, as the first ceremonial part of the transition of power.

(The ceremonial tea time between first ladies apparently won’t be happening.)

While one might’ve surmised that there would be some bitterness between the once-ferocious political rivals, there appeared to be anything but.

And social media noticed:

“Biden and Trump meet in the White House and act like buddies,” reporter Aaron Rupar posted to X.

Indeed, the two conversed in a manner that would belie Biden’s and Democrats’ assertion that Trump is literally Adolf Hitler.

Will Trump’s second term be better than his first?

“Welcome back,” Biden said, with nary a hint of bitterness.

“Thank you very much,” Trump responded. “Politics is tough, and in many cases, it’s not a very nice world.

“It is a nice world today.”

Others did note that the meeting was brisk, with both sides agreeing to a peaceful transition:

Some on social media joked that the roaring fireplace made the room too warm, hence the short meeting.

Others on social media took Biden’s beaming visage as proof positive he did, actually, vote red and against his party this year.

This theory that Biden and his wife actually voted red this election began percolating after Jill Biden was spotted wearing a notably red outfit when she went to vote on Election Day.

Adding fuel to that theory, people also couldn’t help but notice how beaming and happy Biden seemed to be in his first public appearance following Trump’s resounding presidential election win.

Any of these incidents on its own, and you may be reaching.

But all together? It’s hard to blame the conspiracy theorists.

Regardless of whomever the Bidens may have voted for, the transition of power will formally conclude on Jan. 20, 2025, when Trump is officially inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

