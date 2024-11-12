Share
CNN personalities, from left, Kaitlan Collins, Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett are among the ailing network's top-paid employees.
On-Air Talent Will Not Be Spared as CNN Prepares Mass Layoffs in Wake of Election: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  November 12, 2024 at 4:36pm
CNN reportedly will be making more cuts in the near future, including to its highly paid on-air personalities, following poor election ratings.

The New York Post reported that Fox News crushed all comers on election night last week, with an average of 10.3 million viewers from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern, based on Nielsen data.

CNN, which had the highest number of viewers during 2016’s election night (with 13.3 million), came in third last Tuesday, with just 5.1 million tuning in, falling behind rival MSNBC with 6 million watching.

“Warner Bros. Discovery-owned CNN lost nearly half of the 9.6 million people who watched during the 2020 presidential election,” the Post noted.

In July, CNN announced it was laying off approximately 100 employees, or about 2.9 percent of its 3,500-employee workforce, according to Deadline.

Puck News co-founder and previous CNN journalist Dylan Byers reported last week, “In the next few months, I’m told, CNN will implement another round of layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization, including those whose TV production talents won’t necessarily be needed in the new digital-first landscape.”

“Reporters and correspondents will be asked to assume more of the responsibilities once handled by teams of producers and production assistants, redundant assignments will be nixed, and various divisions will be reduced or even eliminated. Some of the on-air talent are also likely to be affected,” he added.

CNN’s Chris Wallace’s announced departure this week appears to be a manifestation of the belt-tightening at the network.

CNN did not renew his $8.5 million per year contract.

Additionally, the network informed Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer that they would not be receiving a requested wage increase from their $7 million and $3 million salaries, respectively, per year, according to The Daily Mail.

Other high-paid talent at the network includes Anderson Cooper ($20 million per year),  Kaitlan Collins ($3 million per year) and Erin Burnett ($6 million per year).

Puck News reported the man behind the layoff decision is new CEO Mark Thompson, who previously led The New York Times and the BBC.

His strategy for CNN going forward is to prioritize digital content and streaming over traditional so-called linear television programming.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
