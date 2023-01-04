Parler Share
Commentary

CNN Blasted for What It Put in Article About Executed Transgender Who Was Convicted of Murder, Rape

 By Peter Partoll  January 4, 2023 at 11:01am
Parler Share

Leftist news outlet CNN is coming under fire for its attempt to garner sympathy for a convicted murderer and rapist who was recently executed in Missouri.

On Tuesday, CNN broke the story of the execution of “Amber” McLaughlin, whose real name is Scott McLaughlin, a transgender person who was convicted of the 2003 rape and murder of Beverly Guenther.

It made headlines, according to the liberal news outlet, as the first execution of an openly transgender person in U.S. history.

Many on Twitter have pointed out that CNN seemed to have their priorities in the wrong place when reporting on the execution, focusing on McLaughlin’s gender rather than his crimes. But there was one in the report that really stood out to readers.

CNN wrote at one point in the report, “McLaughlin’s execution — the first in the US this year — is unusual: Executions of women in the United States are already rare.” But Twitter users were quick to point out that this execution was not unusual, as McLaughlin was actually a man.

Trending:
Nine Dead After Stampede at New Year's Event, Police Investigating for Neglect

Do you think the death penalty should be used more?

They are absolutely right to point that out. Despite what the left and the transgender lobby tell us, there is absolutely no way that a man can ever become a woman. Not only is it not morally right, but it is also impossible.

A man can dress, look, and act like a woman all he wants, but that does not change the fact that he is still a man. He can get all the surgeries and hormonal treatments he wants, but he cannot alter his DNA which says he is still a man.

CNN was also slammed for trying to garner sympathy for McLaughlin, focusing on the reasons that he and his lawyers asked for clemency, rather than on the crime itself.


It focused on the fact that McLaughlin struggled with mental health, was a victim of childhood trauma, and had shown “genuine remorse” for his crimes.

Related:
Watch: Anderson Cooper and CNN Security Team Barge Through Newsmax Broadcast, Step on Wires

Many people slammed CNN for saying that it made no difference, McLaughlin was still a murderer.

And that’s the point. Lost in all of this misplaced sympathy is the fact that McLaughlin was guilty of a heinous crime. According to the Associated Press, in 2003, he abducted Guenther as she left her office, repeatedly raped and stabbed her, and dumped her body near the Mississippi River.

Instead of trying to ensure that justice is carried out and the families of the victims have a sense of closure, CNN instead tried to convince us that McLaughlin was not a bad person, probably due to his gender identity.

Leftists seem to have a soft spot for criminals these days, even those who commit the worst offenses. Oregon commuted the sentences of all death row inmates, and Nevada is considering it.

This is not justice, rather, this is politically motivated injustice. If we are not able to call out evil when we see it, then we will not have a truly just society.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




CNN Blasted for What It Put in Article About Executed Transgender Who Was Convicted of Murder, Rape
Could AOC Be Helping Republicans? Dem Congresswoman Seen Smiling with GOP Reps
Homeless Woman Gives Brutally Honest Answer - She Has a Better Handle on the Crisis Than Most Blue City Leaders
Siblings Take EV on Trip, End Up Stopping Every 1.5 Hours to Charge - Claim 'Cheaper Than Gas' Is Lie
Blanket Anti-Gun Law Went Into Effect January 1: We Can't Let This Spread
See more...

Conversation