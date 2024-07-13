CNN Can't Help Themselves, Immediately Insult Trump After Shooting

This county’s anti-conservative media never knows when enough is enough.

You would think that when their enemies are shot and wounded, it might be the time to set aside petty partisan antics.

But apparently even when former President Trump was seemingly shot on Friday, CNN just couldn’t help but insult the man’s dignity by making it appear to be an accident.

It all happened during a Friday rally in Pennsylvania that Trump was speaking at.

The incident was all captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Trump is seen in the video giving his speech when, suddenly, loud popping sounds are heard.

The former president then grabbed the side of his face, which was bleeding profusely shortly thereafter, as Secret Service agents rushed to cover him.

As the agents began to lead Trump off stage, he can be heard telling them to wait.

Then, just before he exits, Trump raised up a fist to the audience to let them know he was alright.

But, according to CNN’s headline of the incident, what we all saw happen in that now-infamous video wasn’t the story.

No, instead, according to CNN, Trump simply fell off the stage. Here was the outlet’s headline — “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves. pic.twitter.com/REDIQvWaX8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Yes, you heard that right.

It’s no surprise that CNN would attempt to dismiss what will likely be remembered as one of the biggest moments in modern American political history.

Trump supporters will no doubt come out of this incident more fired up than ever to vote for him while at the same time, Democrats are more dispirited than ever that they have to back the walking corpse that is President Joe Biden.

The stage is set for a Trump victory come November.

The alleged shooter may have wanted to end Trump’s campaign for good on Friday.

Instead, he may have very well sealed the deal for a Trump victory.

