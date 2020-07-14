Identity politics have completely permeated our culture, due in no small part to coverage of racial issues by mainstream media outlets to create further division — one of the most notable among those outlets being, without a doubt, CNN.

On Monday, Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN, sent out a memo to staff detailing how the organization will allow racial politics take center stage with the implementation of a “new and expanded race team” which will “ensure race coverage is a permanent part of our journalism.”

“We are pleased to share the news of a new and expanded race team, which will contribute to all CNN platforms,” Zucker wrote, according to the memo obtained by Deadline.

“This team will build on what so many do already at CNN and will provide the needed structure to cover this beat with more focus and force.”

Zucker continued by parroting the far-left ideology of critical race theory, an academic philosophy that suggests every disparity, interaction and social dynamic in society is defined by a struggle for power between different races.

“Race touches every aspect of our lives, and therefore every area of our coverage. That work will continue. It must,” Zucker said. “This team will break news and cover the stories and conversations around race. The struggles, progress, and triumphs.”

“The systemic racism that the majority of Americans now acknowledge exists. The latest polls and studies and data. How race is intertwined with inequality in business, politics, sports, media, housing, healthcare, and education. Lack of representation in leadership roles in so many industries. The still-present signals and symbols of racism. Voices who provide solutions, inspiration, and leadership. Black, White, Latino, Asian American, Native American, Multiracial, and all races.”

With this memo, Zucker, on behalf of CNN, affirmed the idea of systemic racism, which has been criticized for ignoring the various group differences that lead to disparities between those racial groups.

The argument used by proponents of systemic racism is that the explanation for any disparity between racial groups and/or a lack of diversity can only be structural racism within American institutions.

CNN has been down this road before. Chris Cuomo, the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” attempted to prove the theory of systemic racism in a rebuttal to Larry Kudlow, the director of the United States National Economic Council, who denied the reality of the theory.

“[Systemic racism] is a fact that you see everywhere you look, in black and white,” Cuomo said. “The immediate proof is in the cabinet. Trump has one black cabinet member and one black domestic policy advisor. Kudlow is the president’s economic advisor, so let’s start with the economy. White people make more money than blacks do, period. Even if they have the same level of education. Even if they’re in the same jobs.”

In his argument, however, Cuomo simply assumed racism exists without any acknowledgment of the many socio-cultural differences between groups.

Economist, academic and political commentator Walter Williams pointed out in a 2o19 piece for The Post-Journal that one of these important differences is the breakdown of the black family, which cannot be attributed in any way to racial discrimination.

“At the root of most of the problems black people face is the breakdown of the family structure. Slightly over 70% of black children are raised in female-headed households.

“According to statistics about fatherless homes, 90% of homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes; 71% of pregnant teenagers lack a father figure; 63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes; 71% of high school dropouts come from fatherless homes; and 70% of juveniles in state-operated institutions have no father. Furthermore, fatherless boys and girls are twice as likely to drop out of high school and twice as likely to end up in jail,” Williams explained.

“As late as 1950, only 18% of black households were single parent. From 1890 to 1940, a slightly higher percentage of black adults had married than white adults. In 1938, black illegitimacy was about 11% instead of today’s 75%. In 1925, 85% of black households in New York City were two-parent. Today, the black family is a mere shadow of its past.”

In one expert’s opinion, the kind of coverage CNN has pledged to push going forward borders on propaganda.

Economist Thomas Sowell, a renowned academic who has spent decades examining the economic effect of social differences between different groups, spoke on the theory of systemic racism with Fox News on Sunday.

“It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” Sowell said.

The economist added that the dogmatic promotion of systemic racism reminds him of the “propaganda tactics” of Nazi Germany, where Sowell claimed that if a lie was “repeated long enough and loud enough” it would be widely believed.

The fact that a powerful organization such as CNN would promote anti-data ideas such as systemic racism is astounding — and not in a good way.

CNN isn’t simply promoting this ideology from here on out — as Zucker’s memo states, it will be a central aspect of CNN’s reporting going forward.

