CNN Anchor Suggests ‘Democrats Were Extremely Respectful’ at Kavanaugh Hearing

A CNN contributor claimed last week that Senate Democrats were on their best behavior during the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think the Democrats were extremely respectful today in the hearing,” said Symone Sanders on Tuesday, according to Newsbusters.

That day, the hearing opened with California Democrat Kamala Harris interrupting the proceedings almost from the beginning, Fox News noted.

By the time the hearings ended four days later, decorum was in tatters and more than 200 people had been arrested for protests that disrupted the hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sanders said Democrats were only doing their job asking to stall the hearings to review recently released documents.

“They were simply asking for, under regular order, ‘Please, Mr. Chairman, let’s delay, let’s get the documents. We feel like we don’t have enough information to be able to effectively advise and consent on this issue,'” she said.

During the Sept. 4 edition of “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” Republican strategist Josh Holmes disagreed with Sanders.

“Simone, I love you, but so ‘respectful’ that they had to dismiss Judge Kavanaugh’s daughters from the hearing room at one point,” he said. Kavanaugh’s daughters left the hearing during a particularly raucous moment.

“I’m sorry your daughters had to endure the political circus of this morning,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz would later tell Kavanaugh, the New York Post reported.

Sanders said the girls had no plans to stay, a talking point that was advanced in CNN’s reporting.

“They were already going to get up, now, Josh,” she added.

The overall tone of the hearing was bemoaned by Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who said Democrats suffered from unrestrained ambition for their political futures.

“They want that coveted TV clip. Frankly, I wish we could drop all that nonsense,” he said.

Columnist Kathleen Parker of The Washington Post sought to sum up the theatrics in her review of the contentious hearing.

“If you missed Day One of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court hearing, just try to imagine a mud-wrestling contest attended by banshees howling at the referee,” she wrote.

“The proceedings were too low-brow to resort to the usual circus metaphor. It was a performance, all right, but it was embarrassing to watch,” she added.

Parker minced no words in spanking Democrats and their supporters.

“This choreographed effort to obstruct the proceedings continued most of the morning. Republicans could barely speak without a Democrat barging through the gossamer veil of mutual respect, while the audience, including an organized cabal of shriekers, seemed to think this was a multimedia carnival in which participation is welcome. All that was missing was the canned laughter,” she wrote.

