CNN is facing widespread mockery and condemnation after the network announced it will welcome teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg to a town hall event about the coronavirus.

CNN will air “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced.

The town hall event will be co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and network medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will appear in the special, along with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Richard Besser.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

But Thunberg, whose scowls and condemnation of world leaders last year over the issue of climate change catapulted her to international stardom, will also appear alongside the health experts.

For what reason she will appear, CNN did not disclose. But the announcement ignited a firestorm of criticism online.

The now-17-year-old climate activist will have some role in the broadcast, and CNN is being hit hard by people who are asking what insight about the coronavirus, if any, Thunberg brings to the table.

So we shouldn’t listen to Trump but Greta is some expert? — KnoxVillain (@donnjuann) May 13, 2020

Conservative social media personality Mark Dice responded to the news with sarcasm.

“Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist,” Dice wrote.

Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 13, 2020

Retired conservative talk radio host Neal Boortz also laid into the network for adding Thunberg to its lineup.

“Sorry, CNN. I just don’t get it. Your ratings continue to slide, and your response is to put Greta Thunberg on an expert Coronavirus panel? Your playing a joke on us, right? Did you lose a bet?” Boortz tweeted.

Sorry, CNN. I just don’t get it. Your ratings continue to slide, and your response is to put Greta Thunberg on an expert Coronavirus panel? Your playing a joke on us, right? Did you lose a bet? @CNN — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) May 13, 2020

Even liberal reporter Yashar Ali weighed in. “What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? he asked.

What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? pic.twitter.com/qIKOCV8QcP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2020

“Greta Thunberg having a remarkable career already in that as a teenager she’s now a world renowned infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist AND a leading scientific voice when it comes to global climate policy,” Donald Trump Jr. added. “Just wow so impressive.”

Greta Thunberg having a remarkable career already in that as a teenager she’s now a world renowned infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist AND a leading scientific voice when it comes to global climate policy.

Just wow so impressive. https://t.co/398T4wXDry — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2020

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck, meanwhile, pointed out that a great number of Democrats have attacked Sen. Rand Paul, who is a doctor, for weighing in on the nation’s coronavirus response, while adding that some of those people are warm to welcoming a person like Thunberg to a national discussion about it.

Same people who watch CNN and work there make fun of an actual doctor like @RandPaul asking questions at a hearing on the virus yesterday will now celebrate 17 year old Greta Thunberg as an expert on a town hall to discuss the virus. These people are positively nuts. https://t.co/QxOzRG7CRE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 13, 2020

“These people are positively nuts,” Starbuck tweeted.

Conservative author and commentator Ben Shapiro, editor in chief of The Daily Wire, also weighed in.

Is there anyone at CNN with any level of self-awareness? Featuring Greta Thunberg on a covid-19 expert panel is just beyond words. I actually cannot believe they are this insane/stupid. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

This makes perfect sense due to her massive expertise in being righteously indignant while lecturing adults https://t.co/3MbhL3P5Nv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

Like, for example, my four-year-old offered this sage wisdom yesterday: “Daddy, I hate coronavirus. It’s boring.” True, true, small child. CNN, I expect your call any minute. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh disagreed with those who claimed Thunberg is not an expert, by jokingly pointing out that she is “an expert on fear.”

I don’t know why people are upset that Greta Thunberg is on an expert “Facts and Fears” panel. She is definitely an expert on fear. https://t.co/l3AvOoEGQ2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 13, 2020

Thunberg, who is from Sweden, was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2019 and was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

