News
CNN Hit with Widespread Criticism After Announcing Coronavirus Town Hall To Feature Greta Thunberg

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg speaks during a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" protest march on March 6, 2020, in Brussels.John Thys / AFP via Getty ImagesSwedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg speaks during a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" protest march on March 6, 2020, in Brussels. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published May 13, 2020 at 2:26pm
CNN is facing widespread mockery and condemnation after the network announced it will welcome teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg to a town hall event about the coronavirus.

CNN will air “Coronavirus Facts and Fears” Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced.

The town hall event will be co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and network medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will appear in the special, along with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Richard Besser.

TRENDING: Flynn Judge Faces Ethics Complaints After Head-Scratching Move

But Thunberg, whose scowls and condemnation of world leaders last year over the issue of climate change catapulted her to international stardom, will also appear alongside the health experts.

For what reason she will appear, CNN did not disclose. But the announcement ignited a firestorm of criticism online.

The now-17-year-old climate activist will have some role in the broadcast, and CNN is being hit hard by people who are asking what insight about the coronavirus, if any, Thunberg brings to the table.

Conservative social media personality Mark Dice responded to the news with sarcasm.

“Cuz a teenager best known for skipping school is who CNN considers an expert virologist,” Dice wrote.

RELATED: NBC Admits to Airing Highly Deceptive Edit of Attorney General Barr's Comments

Do you think the establishment media will have any credibility left after the coronavirus pandemic is over?

Retired conservative talk radio host Neal Boortz also laid into the network for adding Thunberg to its lineup.

“Sorry, CNN. I just don’t get it. Your ratings continue to slide, and your response is to put Greta Thunberg on an expert Coronavirus panel? Your playing a joke on us, right? Did you lose a bet?” Boortz tweeted.

Even liberal reporter Yashar Ali weighed in. “What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? he asked.

“Greta Thunberg having a remarkable career already in that as a teenager she’s now a world renowned infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist AND a leading scientific voice when it comes to global climate policy,” Donald Trump Jr. added. “Just wow so impressive.”

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck, meanwhile, pointed out that a great number of Democrats have attacked Sen. Rand Paul, who is a doctor, for weighing in on the nation’s coronavirus response, while adding that some of those people are warm to welcoming a person like Thunberg to a national discussion about it.

“These people are positively nuts,” Starbuck tweeted.

Conservative author and commentator Ben Shapiro, editor in chief of The Daily Wire, also weighed in.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh disagreed with those who claimed Thunberg is not an expert, by jokingly pointing out that she is “an expert on fear.”

Thunberg, who is from Sweden, was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2019 and was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
