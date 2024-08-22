CNN Host Admits That Democrats Are Intentionally Targeting Men Who Are Not 'Testosterone-Laden'

If you pay any attention at all to general cultural discourse, you’ve surely noticed the casual normalization of misandry.

It’s no secret: The left hates traditional masculinity — or, as they like to describe it, “toxic masculinity” — and have been trying to redefine it for decades now.

(It’s not a coincidence that the normalization of misandry began around the same time as the advent of radical feminism.)

Perhaps the most sinister part of this attack on men is how these critiques are often packaged and delivered to audiences. Those attacks are never about the merits of or honest challenges to traditional masculinity. It’s never about an honest, open discussion about what traditional masculinity can bring to society — like law enforcement and infrastructure jobs that are occupied overwhelmingly by men.

No, these attacks are always about casually ignoring the good that traditional masculinity brings to society, in favor of elevating low-testosterone (easily manipulated and molded) men because they are apparently so great for society. Critics of traditional masculinity aren’t even engaging in the debate, they’re just saying how great the low-T alternative is.

It’s a gross obfuscation technique, it’s deeply hateful of men, and you see it everywhere.

It’s on ESPN. It’s on social media. It’s embedded in entertainment. And — surprise, surprise — it’s on CNN, too.

Longtime CNN pundit Dana Bash joined this man-hating chorus during Night Three of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, while stumping for the left’s new favorite manly man, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

You can watch the relevant remarks, shared by conservative counselor Will Chamberlain, below:

Dana Bash argues that Democrats are trying to speak to men “who might not be the testosterone-laden, gun-toting type of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan” and “understand that in 2024 it’s ok to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman.” pic.twitter.com/kCKHhCqn7u — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 22, 2024

Bash, referring to noted liar Walz and “second lady” Doug Emhoff (real manly, those two) as new gleaming examples of modern masculinity, lauded the Democratic strategy of platforming both men.

She argued that those two “can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players who came out of the [Republican National Convention.]”

Given that men should be protectors of the family, and that Hogan famously told his fans for years to take your vitamins and say your prayers, those actually sound like swell men.

Perhaps realizing that protecting loved ones, being healthy and finding your faith are, in fact, good things, Bash swiftly tried to pivot to what voters may want, “in addition” to those things.

“Or [they] might want to listen to that, but also maybe in addition, understand that, it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman,” Bash continued. “And that’s something that they really are trying to work on with male voters, beyond the base.”

Setting aside the hilarity that Bash tacitly admitted that Democrats are intentionally targeting low-testosterone men (not exactly a ringing endorsement, no matter how you try to package it), her remarks truly do follow a nauseating pattern of normalized sexism against men.

And it’s also just abjectly bad strategy from the Democrats.

Is masculinity under attack? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

What’s the old saying?

Something like, “Strong men create good times, weak (low-testosterone) men create hard times”?

That saying is just demonstrably true. Just look at the last four years with Joe Biden.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.