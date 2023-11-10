God Always Gets the Last Laugh: Radical Outlet Named After Demonic Woman Shuts Doors

Who could’ve ever guessed that a website named after one of the most notoriously wicked people in the Bible would meet an inauspicious end?

News broke on Thursday that Jezebel, a “punchy feminist blog,” per CNN, was closing its doors.

“Punchy feminist blog,” by the way, is a euphemism for “far-left rag.”

Seriously, just look at some of these headlines from the site:

“Now That Women Saved the Economy, Can We Have Abortion Back”

“Texas Border Agents Allegedly Laid Traps That Ensnared Miscarrying Pregnant Teen” (The “trap” was razor wire meant to deter human smuggling.)

“Dylan Mulvaney Says Bud Light Hung Her Out to Dry in Textbook Case of Rainbow Capitalism”

Those headlines are a damning snapshot of fourth-wave feminism run amok — so, frankly, the world is better off with this outlet shutting down.

“As of this week we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel,” Jim Spanfeller, chief executive of Jezebel’s parent company G/O Media, said in a memo obtained by CNN.

“Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in NO WAY a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team.”

“We have been operating over the last few quarters with an eye towards efficiency and being budget conscious. I had been hoping that by doing so we could see our way through these dark times in our industry,” Spanfeller said.

“And indeed, we held out far longer than most. But we can hold out no longer.”

According to CNN, Jezebel’s shuttering will see 23 staffers laid off, with Spanfeller noting that more layoffs are coming at G/O Media.

Look, people losing their jobs is seldom something to celebrate, and to be clear, this isn’t that.

But when an outlet peddles dangerous and far-left nonsense on the daily, like Jezebel did, and seems to be taunting God with its namesake, it’s also OK not to shed any tears over the place shutting down.

Jezebel was a biblical queen who ushered in widespread worship of Baal and killed countless prophets of the Lord. She ultimately met a grisly demise, being flung from a window before being trampled by horses and eaten by dogs.

Safe to say the employees of Jezebel got off much easier than the site’s namesake did.

In fact, they can probably even take a little solace in the fact that they lasted this long at all.

You see, Jezebel was once a part of Gawker Media, a collection of similarly left-leaning sites that ran the gamut from annoying (video game outlet Kotaku, for instance) to outright deranged (The Root).

Gawker was thriving in its own little corner of the far-left internet and probably still would be today — had it not decided to publish part of a leaked sex tape featuring pro wrestling legend Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea in 2012.

In 2013, Bollea filed a lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker, with a jury awarding the pro wrestler $140 million in damages. Gawker ended up settling with Bollea in 2016 for $31 million, but it still had to sell off its assets to do so.

Given all that, it really is a minor miracle that Jezebel lasted as long as it did.

In the end, it’s a good rule of thumb not to mock God — and the far-left feminist blog isn’t the first Jezebel to learn that the hard way.

