Tim Walz Caught in Sinister Lie Regarding the Conception of His Children

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems to have a terrible habit of lying in the worst and most easily disproven way.

After becoming the VP pick for current-Vice President and Democrat nominee for November Kamala Harris, much of Walz’s previous record in the military and public service came to light in a less-than-flattering manner.

Whether it be lying about his DUI arrest or about his rank upon retirement from the military, Walz shares a common trait with his running mate in that both totally lack principle and will say or do whatever is necessary to obtain power.

Now, Walz has been caught again — and this time it concerns his children and in vitro fertilization.

In remarks posted to the Kamala HQ X account on the 9th, Walz spoke about his vice-presidential opponent on the Republican ticket, JD Vance. Specifically, Walz brought up the conservative opposition to the use of in vitro fertilization.

The Mayo Clinic defines IVF as follows: “During in vitro fertilization, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Then a procedure is done to place one or more of the fertilized eggs, called embryos, in a uterus, which is where babies develop.”

Opposition to the process comes from what happens next as the embryos not used are discarded. Most in the pro-life camp generally oppose IVF.

Walz in his remarks stated that IVF was the process he and his wife used to get pregnant with their children.

Gov. @Tim_Walz: If it was up to JD Vance, I wouldn’t have a family because of IVF. Democrats are investing in prenatal care. We’re the ones that are for universal pre-K. We’re the ones that are providing school meals. I’m not gonna back down one bit on this whole family values… pic.twitter.com/jdbKmpuh4K — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 9, 2024

Will Tim Walz be dropped from the ticket before November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“First of all, if it was up to him [Vance], I wouldn’t have a family because of IVF,” Walz said.

Walz can be heard stating that his “kids were born that way.”

While the rest of the clip is Walz’s attempt to contrast the Harris/Walz platform with that of Vance and former President Donald Trump, there is a huge problem with his statement here.

IVF is not how Walz and his wife had a family.

The New York Times found Walz has lied in service of personalizing the left’s defense of IVF multiple times previous to this as he and his wife used another process called Intrauterine Insemination.

The Mayo Clinic defines it in the following: “Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a procedure that treats infertility. IUI boosts the chances of pregnancy by placing specially prepared sperm directly in the uterus, the organ in which a baby develops. Another name for the procedure is artificial insemination. With IUI, the sperm are inserted around the time an ovary releases one or more eggs. The hoped-for outcome is for the sperm and egg to unite in the fallopian tube, which connects the uterus to the ovaries. If this happens, it leads to pregnancy.”

IVF and IUI are different and Walz knows this. Fertilization for IUI does not involve making and tossing out embryos that aren’t used like IVF.

This is a lie from Walz documented in his previous years in politics.

Per the Times, in February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos in test tubes — that is, those resulting from IVF — are children. Walz in his state of the state address for Minnesota said the decision was, “direct attack on my children.’’

He had previously tried to be cleverer in lying by posting on Facebook about the ruling, “Gwen and I have two beautiful children because of reproductive health care like I.V.F.’’

Again, saying IUI is like IVF means nothing. They are different procedures and notably, the former has not garnered widespread backlash from conservatives.

Walz did not use IVF but wants voters to think he did. He has been willing — and still is — to use his own children for political gain.

To reiterate, this makes him the perfect running mate for Harris. Both crave power and are willing to act accordingly to obtain it, even if that means using their own children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.