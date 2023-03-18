CNN Reporter Victimized by San Francisco's Rampant Crime Shortly After Arriving in City, Issues Warning

The experience of a CNN reporter in San Fransisco is once again highlighting the massive crime problem facing American cities.

On Friday, CNN’s senior national correspondent Kyung Lah took to Twitter to report that the crew’s rental car was broken into while they were conducting an interview at city hall.

“Got robbed. Again,” she wrote. “@jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous,” she wrote.

Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/3zcCzckavW — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

She then tweeted that the security crew guarding the car did not manage to stop the thieves, but did manage to get a picture of their getaway car.

Our hired security guard tried to grab the crooks (I’m glad he didn’t get hurt!) but he got this picture of the getaway car.

To the jerks who stole our stuff— I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught pic.twitter.com/k7VL0J9JHJ — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

Lah then issued a warning to everyone planning on visiting San Fransisco, saying that even with a private security detail, you still run the risk of being a victim of crime.

“San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here,” she said. “But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough.”

San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough. pic.twitter.com/Hi7UPSG5g5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

After detailing how she managed to board a flight home despite her ID being stolen, Lah ended her thread by saying that the residents of San Fransisco are tired of crime and “deserve better.”

Restaurant staff told @jasonkCNN that they are angry with San Francisco crime and saw Jason’s “whole life” was in his bag. They had to search for his number and finally found a business card. SF is filled w/good, frustrated people who deserve better — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 18, 2023

Ironically, Lah and her crew were in San Fransisco to talk about “voter discontent bc of rampant street crime.”

BTW; @jasonkCNN and I are in San Francisco doing a story about voter discontent bc of rampant street crime #irony — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

This story should serve as a massive wake-up call to anyone who is still unaware of the problem of crime in our major cities.

Lah and her team had a private security detail watching their property while they were doing an interview at city hall.

By all accounts, they should have been safe from crime.

But instead, their car was broken into, and even with the security detail, the thieves were able to grab valuables from the car and get away quickly.

Of course, it is hardly surprising that San Fransisco, which has adopted every wacky leftist idea regarding law and order, is seeing a rise in crime to the point where people with private security details at city hall are being robbed.

Lah is absolutely right: The people of San Fransisco, as well as every major city in America, deserve much better from their leadership. Most of them are hard-working people who do not deserve to have their lives ruined by crime.

It is long past time for our local leaders to take responsibility and step up to ensure that the streets of their cities are safe for citizens.

