Parler Share
Commentary
Jounalist Kyung Lah said her crew even hired a private security detail to watch their vehicles, but they were still targeted by thieves.
Commentary
Jounalist Kyung Lah said her crew even hired a private security detail to watch their vehicles, but they were still targeted by thieves. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

CNN Reporter Victimized by San Francisco's Rampant Crime Shortly After Arriving in City, Issues Warning

 By Peter Partoll  March 18, 2023 at 10:35am
Parler Share

The experience of a CNN reporter in San Fransisco is once again highlighting the massive crime problem facing American cities.

On Friday, CNN’s senior national correspondent Kyung Lah took to Twitter to report that the crew’s rental car was broken into while they were conducting an interview at city hall.

“Got robbed. Again,” she wrote. “@jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous,” she wrote.

Trending:
Geraldo Rivera Told Conservatives to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Hunter Biden - Boy, Did They Ever Put Up

She then tweeted that the security crew guarding the car did not manage to stop the thieves, but did manage to get a picture of their getaway car.

Lah then issued a warning to everyone planning on visiting San Fransisco, saying that even with a private security detail, you still run the risk of being a victim of crime.

“San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here,” she said. “But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough.”

After detailing how she managed to board a flight home despite her ID being stolen, Lah ended her thread by saying that the residents of San Fransisco are tired of crime and “deserve better.”

Related:
Elon Musk Reveals How He Thinks Trump Will Win 2024 Election with 'Landslide Victory'

Ironically, Lah and her crew were in San Fransisco to talk about “voter discontent bc of rampant street crime.”

This story should serve as a massive wake-up call to anyone who is still unaware of the problem of crime in our major cities.

Lah and her team had a private security detail watching their property while they were doing an interview at city hall.

By all accounts, they should have been safe from crime.

But instead, their car was broken into, and even with the security detail, the thieves were able to grab valuables from the car and get away quickly.

Do you avoid big cities due to high crime?

Of course, it is hardly surprising that San Fransisco, which has adopted every wacky leftist idea regarding law and order, is seeing a rise in crime to the point where people with private security details at city hall are being robbed.

Lah is absolutely right: The people of San Fransisco, as well as every major city in America, deserve much better from their leadership. Most of them are hard-working people who do not deserve to have their lives ruined by crime.

It is long past time for our local leaders to take responsibility and step up to ensure that the streets of their cities are safe for citizens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




CNN Reporter Victimized by San Francisco's Rampant Crime Shortly After Arriving in City, Issues Warning
Classic Superhero Revives 'American Way' After Dumping Original Motto to Bow to Woke Mob
Newsom Tries to Take Credit for Trump Accomplishment, County Is Fuming - 'It's a Slap in the Face'
Hillary Clinton Fan Page Loses One-Third of Membership, Then Gets Worse News
Hugh Grant Torches Hosts of 'The View' During Entrance, Reveals There Are 2 of Them He Would Not Kiss
See more...

Conversation