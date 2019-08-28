CNN Thinks It's News that Unknown Democrat Chooses To Support Warren

I’m sure that life is hard behind the big desk at CNN.

Hollywood elites think CNN is perfectly objective.

Facebook treats CNN as if they do no wrong.

Google would never demote CNN stories for being false or sensational or misleading.

Leftists on the coast can’t imagine that CNN’s constant anti-Trump content is anything other than the truthful, unbiased cure to all that ills humanity.

TRENDING: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

So, of course, with that kind of support and favorable audience, CNN is free to do hard-hitting journalism.

CNN’s favor among the masses frees it to deliver the powerful reporting that only CNN can do.

That is how CNN’s Brooke Baldwin managed to get an exclusive interview with Danny Barefoot.

Who is Danny Barefoot, you ask?

Do you think Danny Barefoot's political leanings are important news? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

Welcome to the club. You are not alone.

Before his CNN interview, no one other than the Barefoot family knew the guy.

Barefoot, “a random Democratic dude on Twitter,” somehow caught the sleuthing eye of CNN for the groundbreaking reason that he decided to support Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for president.

What makes Danny Barefoot’s opinion more newsworthy than the political leanings of the teacher at your kids’ school or the grocer at your local market?

Not a dang thing.

RELATED: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

Barefoot, who is “literally just a dude on Twitter,” is involved in “political advertising,” according to his Instagram account. The Washington Examiner reported that he managed a “no-hope congressional campaign” in 2010.

“CNN’s @BrookeBCNN LITERALLY just brought on a no-name Democrat strategist (no offense @dannybarefoot) to showcase his monumental Twitter endorsement of…@ewarren,” tweeted Jordan Chariton, a progressive journalist and entrepreneur. “It is LITERALLY a free TV ad for Warren. This is the growing propaganda that’s masquerading for news.”

CNN’s @BrookeBCNN LITERALLY just brought on a no-name Democrat strategist (no offense @dannybarefoot) to showcase his monumental Twitter endorsement of…@ewarren. It is LITERALLY a free TV ad for Warren. This is the growing propaganda that’s masquerading for news. pic.twitter.com/o7kAIfqSjw — Jordan (@JordanChariton) August 27, 2019

After building suspense that Barefoot has had a difficult time choosing a candidate, Baldwin gleefully reported the breaking news that the strategist “has decided he is now all in for Senator Elizabeth Warren.”

That is Emmy-quality news coverage right there.

I can’t wait till next week when CNN interviews another guy over there who did a thing once.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.