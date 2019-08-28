SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

CNN Thinks It's News that Unknown Democrat Chooses To Support Warren

×
By Shaun Hair
Published August 28, 2019 at 10:44am
Print

I’m sure that life is hard behind the big desk at CNN.

Hollywood elites think CNN is perfectly objective.

Facebook treats CNN as if they do no wrong.

Google would never demote CNN stories for being false or sensational or misleading.

Leftists on the coast can’t imagine that CNN’s constant anti-Trump content is anything other than the truthful, unbiased cure to all that ills humanity.

TRENDING: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

So, of course, with that kind of support and favorable audience, CNN is free to do hard-hitting journalism.

CNN’s favor among the masses frees it to deliver the powerful reporting that only CNN can do.

That is how CNN’s Brooke Baldwin managed to get an exclusive interview with Danny Barefoot.

Who is Danny Barefoot, you ask?

Do you think Danny Barefoot's political leanings are important news?

Welcome to the club. You are not alone.

Before his CNN interview, no one other than the Barefoot family knew the guy.

Barefoot, “a random Democratic dude on Twitter,” somehow caught the sleuthing eye of CNN for the groundbreaking reason that he decided to support Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for president.

What makes Danny Barefoot’s opinion more newsworthy than the political leanings of the teacher at your kids’ school or the grocer at your local market?

Not a dang thing.

RELATED: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

Barefoot, who is “literally just a dude on Twitter,” is involved in “political advertising,” according to his Instagram account. The Washington Examiner reported that he managed a “no-hope congressional campaign” in 2010.

“CNN’s @BrookeBCNN LITERALLY just brought on a no-name Democrat strategist (no offense @dannybarefoot) to showcase his monumental Twitter endorsement of…@ewarren,” tweeted Jordan Chariton, a progressive journalist and entrepreneur. “It is LITERALLY a free TV ad for Warren. This is the growing propaganda that’s masquerading for news.”

After building suspense that Barefoot has had a difficult time choosing a candidate, Baldwin gleefully reported the breaking news that the strategist “has decided he is now all in for Senator Elizabeth Warren.”

That is Emmy-quality news coverage right there.

I can’t wait till next week when CNN interviews another guy over there who did a thing once.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media.

After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf.

Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States.

In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media.

He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







CNN Thinks It's News that Unknown Democrat Chooses To Support Warren
WaPo Columnist on MSNBC: We Have To 'Burn Down the Republican Party'
The NY Times Complains About Bias, but Here Are 10 Anti-Trump Stories on Sunday's Front Page
CNN Guest Claims Trump May Be Responsible for 'Many More Million Deaths' Than Hitler or Stalin
What I Told My Kids When The New York Times Ran a Hit Piece on Me
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×