Unusual Calls Made from NYC Terror Suspect's Home Hours After Arrest Raise Questions: Report

Someone was calling law enforcement dispatchers from a terror suspect’s home over the weekend — hours after the suspect himself had been put behind bars.

Fox News reported Wednesday that emergency dispatch logs in Bucks County, Pennsylvania — an area northeast of Philadelphia that was home to both men arrested in Saturday’s terror attack in New York City — showed calls to law enforcement on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday night.

The records did not indicate the content of the calls.

According to Fox News, the first call came from the family home of 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

That was roughly four hours after Kayumi and fellow terror suspect Emir Balat, 18, were arrested on charges of trying to bomb an anti-Islam protest outside the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor.

The second call was placed at 9:19 p.m. Saturday and the third at 8:54 p.m. Sunday, according to Fox News.

The Fox News story did not report the length of the calls and noted that it was “unclear what was said on the calls or why they were made.”

However, the records raised questions about the whole incident, including whether anyone else so far unidentified might have been involved in the attack.

Adding to the unusual circumstances, the news comes a day after the New York Post reported that Kayumi’s family had been looking for him since he disappeared on Saturday.

Kayumi’s mother had even filled out a missing persons report on her son, according to the news outlet.

In the report, she told authorities that she’d last seen her son at 10:30 a.m., the article said.

Shortly after that, Kayumi and Balat would have been on the road for New York City.

There, the two showed up at a protest outside Gracie Mansion entitled “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer.”

Balat hurled a homemade bomb, which failed to ignite, at the protesters. He got a second bomb from Kayumi, which he tossed on the ground in front of police officers approaching to apprehend him.

This is by FAR the clearest footage we have seen of the man who lit the bomb, dropped it at an officer’s feet and fled. It happens so fast it’s hard to see, so I’ve slowed the footage and added arrows so you can see it. He literally drops it RIGHT AT the feet of an officer. pic.twitter.com/y5nMNh7ibK — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 9, 2026

He was quickly subdued by police, as was Kayumi.

After their arrests, both men were reportedly open about their motivations: Furthering the murderous goals of the Islamic State terrorist group.

When Kayumi was asked by a bystander why the two had launched the attack, he replied, “ISIS,” according to court documents reported by the New York Post.

Balat meanwhile confirmed his own allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he wanted the New York bombing to be deadlier than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing — an Islamic terror attack that killed three and left hundreds injured.

