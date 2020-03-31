CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus,” his statement read.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

The anchor added that he is quarantined in his basement and will host his 9 p.m. program “Cuomo Prime Time” from there.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he tweeted.

Cuomo was in CNN’s offices in New York City last Friday, CNN reported.

He anchored his show Monday from his basement and interviewed his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There seemed to be a little sibling squabble over their mother’s tomato sauce and Chris Cuomo working in the basement.

“You’ve always been good at manipulation, you’ve always been the meatball of the family,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“Look, some of us have to work, right?”

In response to his brother’s diagnosis, Gov. Cuomo said, “He’s going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine,” CNN reported.

Cuomo is CNN’s third case of coronavirus.

Like many other companies across the country, CNN has made changes to the workplace in response to the pandemic. Most of CNN’s employees are working from home and broadcasting from small studios or small offices like Cuomo’s.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 175,067 cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Of the 3,415 fatalities in the country from the disease, 914 of them were in New York City.

