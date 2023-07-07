The Time Hunter Biden Failed a Drug Test for the Navy and Then Blamed It on Two Random Africans

When families get together over Thanksgiving or Christmas, there’s usually a lot of … “Remember the time … ?” followed by some teasing and laughter.

But one wonders what it must be like at the Biden house when every reference to Hunter Biden’s past is more disgusting than the previous one, from his drug use to his relationship with his sister-in-law (and her sister) to his porn, sex, and prostitute addiction, just for starters.

With the “mysterious” discovery of cocaine in the White House, a little-publicized story in the New Yorker from 2019 has re-emerged, which tells how the younger Biden failed a drug test for the Navy and then blamed it on a cigarette he bummed from some random South Africans.

Adam Entous told the story about Hunter’s first weekend of Reserve duty, when he said he stopped at a bar a few blocks from the White House. Outside, according to Hunter, he bummed a cigarette from two men who told him that they were from South Africa.

“A few months later, Hunter received a letter saying that his urinalysis had detected cocaine in his system,” the New Yorker story said. According to Navy rules, a positive drug test usually results in a discharge from service.

Instead of accepting responsibility for his drug use, Hunter did what has now become his well-recognized modus operandi — deflected the blame to someone else.

Hunter wrote a letter to the Navy Reserve explaining that he was unaware of how the drug had entered his system and blamed the cigarettes he had smoked outside the bar, saying that they might have been laced with cocaine.

While @MZHemingway and I were cracking jokes about the White House coke parade, she reminded me of that time Hunter Biden failed the drug test for the Navy and then blamed it on two random Africans who gave him a cigarette. https://t.co/BzFEzzSf9u — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 6, 2023

Not the first time Hunter has tried to blame others for his actions. After Hallie Biden thew Hunter’s gun away in a dumpster, he tried to blame two Hispanic males and told police they were “prolly illegal.”https://t.co/H6Rfj6bQmr https://t.co/uMQVmqps8Z pic.twitter.com/Q1gULlag9s — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 6, 2023

The Secret Service also tried to cover up Hunter Biden’s illegal gun purchase. https://t.co/2QDcKKReKH https://t.co/fHe9Apf539 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 6, 2023

Hunter’s brother Beau, then contacted Tom Gallagher, a former Navy lawyer and a former colleague from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia. Gallagher agreed to represent Hunter on a pro bono basis. However, given Hunter’s past struggles with drugs, it became evident that it would be difficult to convince an appeals panel that the cocaine ingestion had been involuntary.

Appealing the decision would involve closed-door hearings and the testimonies of witnesses, which increased the risk of leaks to the press. So, reportedly, Hunter made the decision not to pursue an appeal. Navy records indicate that Hunter’s discharge became effective on Feb. 18, 2014.

This story underscores the sleazy behavior that has become synonymous with the name Hunter Biden.

Given this kind of past, does anyone have to look any further than the president’s son to figure out who stashed a bag of cocaine in the White House?

WH: There was no cocaine found.

WH: There was cocaine found near the Oval Office.

WH: Err, near the library. I mean in a visitor’s cubby.

WH: Near the situation room where the VP normally is.

WH, later: Bummer Harris had to resign. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 6, 2023



Even Politico says it’s unlikely we will ever find out who brought the illegal substance into the White House.

If push comes to shove, they can always dump the blame on a couple of random South African tourists.

