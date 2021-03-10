CNN and those who run the left-wing network’s social media accounts showed Tuesday how they think the freedom works in a Freudian slip of a Twitter post about new public health recommendations.

Those of us who follow, study and marvel at the groundbreaking history and continued relevancy of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution know that our rights are natural, having been bestowed upon us by God and not men — or women.

By a stroke of divine intervention, those who founded this country first found one another without WiFi or even rotary telephones and then put an incredible concept into words in a way no other group had in all of human history: All men are created equal, and we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights.

We’ve continued fighting to ensure all of those unalienable rights apply to everyone, and we’ve done a profound job preserving the freedoms outlined in the Declaration and Constitution as our world and society have changed throughout the last two and a half centuries.

As a result of our country’s founding documents, though, Americans enjoy guaranteed liberties not commonly found in other countries — or even most other democratic republics. This all sounds like a rudimentary run-through of what we all should have learned in middle school civics, and it is.

This audience, of course, doesn’t need such a refresher, but on the off chance that one of CNN’s social media managers comes across it, let’s ensure that it’s out there. Those on the company payroll at CNN seem to be under the impression that our rights are not unalienable, nor natural and God-given.

CNN’s digital team seems to think our rights are mere privileges afforded to us by those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CDC releases guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following,” CNN’s “Breaking News” account tweeted on Monday.

The CDC releases guidelines giving limited freedoms to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Here are the rules to keep following. https://t.co/OIBqTGyyTq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 8, 2021

The web story linked with the social media post is a lucid, well-written summary of CDC guidelines issued this week for the roughly 10 percent of Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But the story here is not the CDC’s recommendations. The story is that whoever wrote this tweet Monday shared something alarming and dangerous — and surprisingly few people paused to marvel at the stupidity of it.

The post received thousands of comments, shares and likes, and a great many people didn’t bother to notice the flaw in it: The CDC is not in the business of “giving” limited freedoms — nor taking freedoms away — from anyone at all. Ever.

CNN’s revision of the Bill of Rights didn’t slip past everyone, as many people corrected the account. But other commenters displayed the broken logic of the American liberal when they missed the language used by CNN and simply argued about mask or vaccine efficacy, or pondered aloud about when they might be able to start living their lives again.

Those people will need to check with the CDC for their respective inquires.

The rest of us, and even those who possess just a passing knowledge of the fundamentals of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, already know that anything the CDC says is a mere suggestion.

Apologies to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Freedom doesn’t, nor can it ever, come from government or entities of government. Liberty is divine and inherent, and those who are not right now enjoying it are living lives of either mental or actual servitude. Too many people across the globe are fighting daily to improve their lives in order to emulate what this country has managed to get right — which is a lot.

Does it alarm you that so many Americans don't grasp constitutional principles?

All the while, people inside of the U.S. seem to be under the impression that a publicly funded health institute located in Atlanta, Georgia, has the final say in what they can and cannot do, which is tragic. It is appalling that in the so-called information age, so many people choose to remain willfully ignorant.

While only a fraction of the global population embraces these freedoms, all human beings are endowed by God with the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

We certainly aren’t guaranteed happiness. Pursue it we may, which many of us do — and that applies to freedom-loving people across the world.

Some Americans, meanwhile, were born with a golden ticket, yet they’re apparently waiting for a green light from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to use it.

