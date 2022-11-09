Parler Share
Dr. Mehmet Oz, left, faced off against John Fetterman, right, in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, left, faced off against John Fetterman, right, in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. (KRISTON JAE BETHEL - AFP / Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

Breaking: Winner Decided in Pennsylvania Senate Race

 By Richard Moorhead  November 9, 2022 at 12:14am
Democrat John Fetterman has been projected as the winner of Pennsylvania’s U.S Senate election.

Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz.

Fox News and NBC were among the first outlets to call the race for Fetterman.

Fetterman received 49.87 percent of the vote as of early Wednesday morning, with his opponent Oz trailing with 47.69 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Fetterman’s victory represents a Democratic flip in a year considered disadvantageous for the sitting president’s party.

He claimed victory early Wednesday morning.

In an early-morning victory speech, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor thanked his supporters.

Oz was yet to formally concede the race at the time of Fetterman’s victory speech.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, will replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican.

The loss amounts to a serious defeat to Republicans and complicates the party’s hopes to obtain a majority in the Senate in the midterms.

Results in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia will ultimately determine the majority in the chamber, with Republicans likely needing victories in all three states in order to gain a majority as of early Wednesday morning.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




