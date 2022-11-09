Breaking: Winner Decided in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Democrat John Fetterman has been projected as the winner of Pennsylvania’s U.S Senate election.

Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz.

Fox News and NBC were among the first outlets to call the race for Fetterman.

Fetterman received 49.87 percent of the vote as of early Wednesday morning, with his opponent Oz trailing with 47.69 percent, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Fetterman’s victory represents a Democratic flip in a year considered disadvantageous for the sitting president’s party.

He claimed victory early Wednesday morning.

It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down And I won’t let you down. Thank you. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 9, 2022

In an early-morning victory speech, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor thanked his supporters.

Wiping away tears, Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) takes the stage at his victory speech to “Back in Black.” pic.twitter.com/raVlahIHL8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

Oz was yet to formally concede the race at the time of Fetterman’s victory speech.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, will replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican.

The loss amounts to a serious defeat to Republicans and complicates the party’s hopes to obtain a majority in the Senate in the midterms.

Results in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia will ultimately determine the majority in the chamber, with Republicans likely needing victories in all three states in order to gain a majority as of early Wednesday morning.

