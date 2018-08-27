SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Cohen Lawyer Backtracks Russian Collusion Comments, ‘I Am Just Not Sure’

By Jack Davis
at 3:29pm
Print

The sound and fury of Lanny Davis, the lawyer for Michael Cohen, have become muted as he has begun to walk away from comments he made following Cohen’s guilty plea last week.

The contrast between Davis on Wednesday and the same man on Saturday was stark, particularly on the subject of President Donald Trump’s knowledge of the hacking done to members of the Democratic National Committee.

On Wednesday, Davis said Cohen had knowledge “of interest” to Mueller and was “more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” according to The Washington Post.

“He had matters that would be of interest to the special counsel relating to pre-knowledge of computer hacking by Donald Trump. Which if true, if true, would constitute knowledge of a crime committed by a foreign government in hacking our computers which was part of the indictment of 12 Russians that the special counsel has already published. So my observation is that he can speak to that and beyond that I can’t go, it will have to play out with the special counsel,” Davis said.

On Saturday, Davis said it was always possible that he had, in fact, been correct, but he could also not rule out that fact that he could have been wrong, according to The Washington Post .

TRENDING: Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

“I am not sure. There’s a possibility that is the case. But I am not sure,” he said.

“I was giving an instinct that he might have something to say of interest to the special counsel” about the DNC hack, Davis said.

After further consideration, he said, “I am just not sure.”

Do you believe anything Lanny Davis has said?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Likewise, Davis waffled publicly about his claim that Cohen would be able to prove that the president knew in advance about a July 2016 Trump Tower meeting attended by Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign representatives and a Russian lawyer, The Hill reported.

Davis said Saturday that he “could not independently confirm what happened” and denied his own claim in a CNN interview.

Davis also admitted that he had been the source of a Washington Post report last month that Cohen had witnessed a conversation between the two Trumps about the meeting before it ever took place.

The president noted that fact in a Saturday tweet.

RELATED: McCain Attacks Trump From Beyond the Grave: Left Note Before Death

“Michaels Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!). The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!” Trump tweeted.

CNN, however, is standing by a story it wrote claiming that its sources told it the president knew about the meeting before it took place, The Daily Caller reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Chris Agee

Steven Crowder gets a beer thrown on himscreen shot / YouTube

Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.