Cold Fries at McDonald's Stemmed a Stomach-Churning Attack

What started out as a dispute about fries between a customer and a McDonald’s employee in Brooklyn, New York, ended with the employee being shot in the neck.

Now, the 23-year-old employee is fighting for his life, according to the New York Post.

The employee was working around 7 p.m. on Monday when he was yelled at by a female customer, authorities said.

Unsatisfied with the temperature of her order, the woman began an argument between her and the employee, according to WCBS-TV.

“The mom was on FaceTime with her son, and he heard the dispute between her and the clerk. The son and the clerk got into a dispute inside, and it went outside,” according to the Post.

After getting fed up, she told her son to come over and “take care of the problem,” according to WCBS.

Once outside, the woman’s son allegedly brought out a gun and shot the unnamed employee in the neck.

According to authorities, the employee was then rushed to the hospital and the 20-year-old son was taken into custody.

As of Tuesday, the worker remains in critical condition.

“I feel like crying. You shot someone over French fries?” one witness said to the Post.

Another witness said, “A man took off his shirt and put it on the neck to try to stop the bleeding. [The victim’s] right eye was swollen shut.

“He couldn’t talk,’’ the witness said. “He was just shaking. His chest was heaving. He was still breathing when they put him on the stretcher.”

The recent tragedy has disseminated fear regarding safety in Brooklyn.

“I’m deeply concerned,” a local resident said to WCBS. “My children have come to this McDonald’s over the years. … It’s sad. It shows that we’re in a level of crisis in this city.”

“My daughter wants to work in fast food, she’s 17,” another witness said. “I’m scared of things like that. It’s horrible.”

“You can be angry and say ‘Hey I didn’t get my order right,’ but to shoot someone?”

Charges have yet to be filed for the suspected shooter as of Tuesday.

