Highland Park Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to More Than 100 Charges, Walking Back Previous Admission

The accused Highland Park shooter, who allegedly killed seven people in the attack on July 4, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to over 100 felony charges.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, appeared for a brief hearing in which he was indicted on 117 counts of felony charges, according to CBS.

According to Lake County Prosecutors, he faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Wearing a COVID-19 mask and dressed in jail apparel, the alleged shooter stood for less than 10 minutes while denying all charges.

Crimo’s words are back-pedaling on what he has said prior to the hearing.

Prosecutors said that Crimo had confessed to opening fire from a rooftop at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, after he was caught.

In addition, he admitted he contemplated opening fire at another parade in Wisconsin after fleeing his first shooting; however, he said he had not done enough planning for such an attack, so he opted not to do so.

Instead, he went back to Illinois, where he was arrested and charged.

The first-degree murder charges allege that Crimo intended to kill or cause death or great bodily harm, according to WTTW-TV.

According to CBS, those who died during the shooting were Irina McCarthy, 35, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, Stephen Straus, 88, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, and Kevin McCarthy, 37.

Crimo is scheduled to come back to court on Nov. 1 for a case management hearing.

If convicted of killing at least two people, Crimo will face a mandatory life sentence in prison.

The attempted murder charges would rack up to life in prison, as well; however, the battery charges would each get Crimo up to 30 years.

Some people have also speculated that Crimo’s parents might be in trouble because of their alleged support of Crimo’s gun interest, despite his reported threats of suicide and violence, according to WTTW.

But George Gomez, an attorney representing Crimo’s parents, said Wednesday his clients are not concerned that charges will be filed against them.

As of now, the alleged gunman is being held without bond while he awaits trial, according to CBS.

