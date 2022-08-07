Share
Watch: Fiery Crash Leaves Car Literally Split in Half - 6 Dead, Including Pregnant Woman

 By Aaron David  August 7, 2022 at 8:16am
Six people were killed and eight were injured in a horrific car crash on Thursday in Los Angeles, according to news reports.

The crash involved a Mercedes-Benz zooming through the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue in the Windsor Hills area of West Los Angeles about 1:30 p.m., according to KTTV-TV in Los Angeles.

Surveillance video shows the Mercedes speeding through a red light, crashing into at least two cars that exploded in flames and were thrown onto a sidewalk toward a gas station’s corner sign, KABC-TV reported.

Another vehicle was split in half.

“It almost looks like a war zone,” one California Highway Patrol officer told reporters at the scene, according to KTTV.

Those killed included a pregnant woman, her unborn son, an infant, and two adults.

Another body was found inside one of the burning cars.

The ones who were injured were sent directly to a nearby hospital. Of those eight, six of them were minors and two were adults.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified was identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, according to a KTTV report Friday. She is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, KTTV reported.

Social media postings by witnesses showed the horror.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s Office released a statement about the crash:

“My heart goes out to the families that lost loved ones in the horrific car collision that occurred yesterday in Windsor Hills. This incredible tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout Los Angeles and the loss of so many precious lives will have a lasting impact on those that are closest to them.

“Our office is in close contact with the lead law enforcement agency investigating. A prosecutor has already been assigned and will be working with law enforcement throughout the weekend. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. The case could be presented to us as early as Monday.”

As a memoir, locals set up candles and flowers at the intersection where the crash occurred.

“People are praying and leaving candles & flowers near the scene of that horrific #CarCrash in the Windsor Hills area of #LosAngeles,” one social media user wrote Friday.

Conversation