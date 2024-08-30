Cold Reunion: Prince Harry and Prince William 'Kept Their Distance' During Funeral as Royal Rift Continues

The Heir and the airhead still aren’t getting along.

Prince William of Wales — first in line to the British throne — and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex — last in the heart of his countrymen — managed to turn up Thursday for the funeral service of an uncle in the U.K.

But they also reportedly managed to avoid each other completely.

The world’s most famous estranged brothers sat apart in the back of a church in Snettisham, in the English county of Norfolk, for the service of Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of their late mother, Diana, according to the U.K.’s Sun.

“William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance,” one resident told The Sun.

Even to Americans who don’t follow the Royals, the reasons are obvious.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, has made himself persona non grata with the House of Windsor since his marriage to a grasping harpy of an American actress has turned into a years-long embarrassment to a family that literally gets paid to supposedly make Britain look good.

The younger son has made millions airing the family’s dirty laundry in very public places — an Oprah Winfrey interview, a God-knows-why-bestselling book — and accusing his blood relatives of all manner of probably spurious sins.

The two have not even been in the same room since their father’s coronation last year, according to The Sun, and apparently have precious little to talk about.

However, both were on hand to see off Lord Fellowes, the husband of their aunt, Lady Jane Spencer, according to The Sun, and a man who’d likely been a major presence in their lives.

According to The Sun, Fellowes — who died in July at 82 — was private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II from 1990 to 1999, a period that included the divorce of Diana and then-Prince Charles in 1996, as well as Diana’s death in a Paris car accident in 1997.

At the time of their mother’s death, William was 15 and Harry was 12. Plenty of water has flowed under the bridge since then, much of it muddied by Meghan, nee Markle, Harry’s wife and a grifter of rare proportion.

Harry’s relationship with Meghan sparked problems between the brothers going back to 2016, according to the New York Post, well before Harry and Meghan married in 2018.

Since that wedding, Harry and Meghan have abandoned their posts as working royals and removed themselves to Montecito, California. Their new home is an ocean and a continent away from the Old Country, where they can pretend to be Hollywood A-listers and reinvent ways to sell spite.

In an interview with Oprah in 2021, the royal pains complained about the treatment Meghan received from Harry’s family — including allegations of racism.

In his 2023 memoir “Spare,” Harry claimed that William actually knocked him down during a confrontation over his relationship with Meghan.

Considering that Harry and Meghan have made themselves a joke on the world stage — literally — and considering the lengths Harry has gone to burn his London bridges with the rest of his family, it’s little wonder that the two brothers might find little to talk about, even while marking — and presumably mourning — the death of a family member.

One is heir to the British throne, who by all accounts takes his responsibilities seriously and has a beautiful, responsible wife who has borne him three children and is dealing courageously with a serious cancer threat to her life.

The other is a pretentious no-account, who, with his wife, has turned the British idea of “class” upside down — by turning out to have none at all.

Not even a funeral could bridge that gap.

