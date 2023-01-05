'Knocked Me to the Floor:' Prince Harry Accuses Brother Prince William of Shock Assault in New Book

Imagine being born into one of the most prestigious and privileged family in the entire world — and still considering yourself a victim.

For the past few years, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has done just that, and he seems to be embracing this role, with no sign of stopping.

In his new book — an advanced copy of which was obtained by The Guardian — Harry recounted a 2019 incident in which his older brother, Prince William, allegedly assaulted him.

Harry described his older brother shoving him to the floor during argument regarding his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

As the brothers supposedly argued about the personal qualities of Meghan, Harry claimed that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

The blow supposedly left Harry with a mark on his back from a collision with a dog bowl.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” Harry wrote.

Harry said William then encouraged him to fight back, as they had done when they were children.

The incident ended when the new heir to the throne became “regretful and apologized,” according to Harry.

“Spare,” Harry’s book which contains his account of the assault, is set for release on Jan. 10, according to his promotional website.

William has not responded to this alleged assault; in fact, he doesn’t speak publicly about his brother, even as Harry continuously lobs his grievances at the royal family from across the Atlantic.

Harry is far from the first man who can recount being in an physical altercation with his own brother, for what it’s worth.

He does stand out in recounting the event in a book making his own case of victimhood — from which he’ll likely make millions of dollars, of course. Most people who exchange blows with their older brother don’t expect a global outpouring of sympathy.

Perhaps Harry’s opinion of his own extreme hardship in life would change if he gained some life experiences a career member of the royal family wouldn’t normally receive.

A stay in the notorious Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail would give him a new perspective. The facility isn’t too far away from the Harry’s $14.65 million luxury mansion in the ultra-affluent community of Montecito, California.

If these accommodations don’t meet the prince’s standards, an alternative could be arranged.

Harry could be transported directly to the frontlines of the combat zone in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (And without the British government taking special steps for his personal safety, as it did in his deployments to Afghanistan.)

Better yet, would Harry finally just admit to the world — and to himself — that he’s not a victim and will never be one?

