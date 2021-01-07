Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

College Grad Drops Nearly 200 Pounds in Amazing Before and After Transformation

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 7, 2021 at 9:05am
P Share Print

In 2019, Peter Schoderbek was a college student at West Virginia University, earning his bachelor’s degree in forestry. It was his goal to be a forester and spend a good deal of time in nature.

But the 23-year-old weighed in at 442 pounds. He knew that he wouldn’t be able to pursue his dream career in his current state.

“In that field, you’re out in the woods all day walking around,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Started to you know, realize, you’re not going to be able to do anything like this as a job one day if you’re like this, so I decided to start dieting pretty hard.”

So Schoderbek did what many do: He cut out carbs, ate more fresh fruits and vegetables and started an exercise regimen.

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

As he trained to be a forester, he spent a lot of time walking — but he still exercised on top of that. Even on days when he’d put in his outdoor office, he’d get back and work out.

Schoderbek also avoided convenience food and cut out fast food.

“I stopped eating out completely,” he said. “No McDonald’s. No fast food.”

During a time when many were staying indoors and ordering food out constantly, Schoderbek was getting outside and eating healthier.

He had a secret weapon in his weight loss journey. His dog, Toby, was a great motivator.

“He’s a beagle and he kind of inspired me to do more,” Schoderbek said. “He’s pretty hyper so he’s not going to want to sit around with me all day like I do, so we’d go on walks.”

Beagles are notorious for their desire to wander in pursuit of interesting smells, so Toby kept Schoderbek plenty busy in the great outdoors.

RELATED: Age 12 Girl Selflessly Asks for Donations for Homeless Man Instead of Gifts on Birthday for Heartwarming Reason

In a picture Schoderbek posted on Facebook in early December, the difference is stark.

“Just hit my goal weight 250. Gunna keep going,” was written across the “after” photo.

With a loss of 192 pounds at that time, Schoderbek was able to do things he wasn’t able to do before, such as kayaking. He’s currently an intern state forester in Connecticut, and the future looks bright.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” he said.

Schoderbek also issued a challenge to viewers: Walk 20,000 steps today and every day for the rest of the week. Are you up for it? Your dog (if you have one) probably is!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







College Grad Drops Nearly 200 Pounds in Amazing Before and After Transformation
Age 12 Girl Selflessly Asks for Donations for Homeless Man Instead of Gifts on Birthday for Heartwarming Reason
Watch: Hospice Helps Make Patient's Wish Come True by Arranging 'Magical' Snow Day
Pro Surfer Captured on Video Saving Life of Swimmer Caught in Ocean Current
Family Reportedly Finds Money Inside Baby Formula from Walmart
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×