College Tight End Looks to Break Playing Record After Petitioning for 9th Year of Eligibility

Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick is looking to break a college record.

Not for the most touchdown receptions or yards, but for the most years of football eligibility.

The 25-year-old from Bend, Oregon, filed a petition with the ACC on Tuesday with the hope of being granted a ninth year of eligibility, CBS News reported.

McCormick’s journey began back in January 2016 at the University of Oregon, according to 247Sports.

He redshirted his first year, an act that college athletes will frequently do to receive an additional year of eligibility.

He proceeded to play in 2017, but during the 2018 season opener, he was sidelined as a broken ankle took him out of the game.

The injury dashed his playing hopes for the rest of the year and the 2019 and 2020 seasons as well. At the time, the NCAA granted him eligibility for sixth and seventh seasons.

McCormick once again was able to take to the field in 2021, but he tore his Achilles tendon during Oregon’s victory over Ohio State, bringing that season to an abrupt end.

However, 2022 was a different story — McCormick was able to play all games with the Ducks and even picked up the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award.

Should the ACC grant his eligibility? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end decided to transfer to Miami to continue his football career. The NCAA granted him a ninth year of eligibility before he made the move, but transferring forced him to have to reapply for the ninth year.

Speaking with InsidetheU, a YouTube channel dedicated to Miami, McCormick was asked if his unique football career is ever brought up with fellow teammates or students.

“Not really,” McCormick said. “On the field, you’re in your own zone.”

“At the end of the day, we’re just playing football. … I think it comes up outside of football. It just depends, like, ‘Oh hey, I’ve read about your story,'” he said.







“But it’s not really a big deal,” the football player continued. “People don’t really [bring it up], other than people who don’t know the story.”

At the moment, McCormick is tied for the longest amount of eligibility with Northern Illinois’ Kyle Pugh, according to CBS News.

If he is granted a ninth year, he will hold the record for the longest tenure in FBS history.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.