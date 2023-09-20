Christian Coach Deion Sanders Shatters Another School Record After Taking College Football by Storm

Deion Sanders, first-year head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, has made a thunderous impression on college football.

Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, Sanders announced that all 2023 home games for his undefeated (3-0) Buffaloes have sold out for the first time in school history.

“Thank u Jesus for everything!” Sanders posted.

Thank u Jesus for everything! — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 20, 2023

Significantly, Sanders chose first to thank Jesus.

Then, one minute later, the coach announced the sellout news.

Sanders, 56, played 14 seasons in the NFL, made 1st-team All-Pro six times, and won two Super Bowls. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

In his heyday, Sanders’ flashy style earned him the nickname “Prime Time.” He now goes by “Coach Prime.”

Many — including yours truly — still regard Sanders as the greatest cover cornerback of all time.

For three seasons beginning in 2020, Sanders coached the Jackson State Tigers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. In 2021 and 2022, the Tigers posted undefeated conference records and won the SWAC championship.

When he took the Jackson State job, Sanders had no previous college coaching experience.

Coach Prime’s success earned him a chance to prove himself on a much bigger stage in the Pac-12 conference. So far, the results have surpassed expectations.

Colorado opened the 2023 season with a 45-42 win at then-17th-ranked TCU. A week later, the Buffaloes built on that upset victory with a 36-14 thrashing of Nebraska.

Then, on Saturday, Sanders’ squad defeated in-state rival Colorado State in overtime, 43-35, in front of a record ESPN television audience.

In short, success and personality have made Sanders a football legend.

Now, instead of allowing his iconic status to fill him with sinful pride, Sanders uses his platform to glorify God.

For instance, on Tuesday morning — 12 hours before sharing news of the program’s historic sellouts — Sanders greeted his social media followers with a good-morning message that featured a characteristic blend of piety and brashness.

“JESUS! I had to say that to make Demons tremble and haters agitated. JESUS IS MY LORD & SAVIOR so get use to me proclaiming his name daily. God bless u now please have a blessed day because I am,” Sanders posted.

JESUS! I had to say that to make Demons tremble and haters agitated. JESUS IS MY LORD & SAVIOR so get use to me proclaiming his name daily. God bless u now please have a blessed day because I am. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 19, 2023

Shortly after arriving at Colorado, Sanders announced that he planned to make use of college football’s new lax transfer rules. He did exactly that, as the Buffaloes replaced half their roster from a 2022 squad that finished 1-11.

Of course, one cannot say exactly what attracts new recruits and transfer players. Each case involves a different individual. No doubt winning — or at least selling players on winning before it happens — has something to do with it.

Still, a figure of Sanders’ stature has a chance to exert tremendous cultural influence.

For instance, during a recent “60 Minutes” interview, Sanders explained that he had to be honest with the players from last season’s team whom he encouraged to transfer from Colorado.

“I think truth is good for kids. We’re so busy lyin’, we don’t even recognize the truth no more in society,” Sanders said.

Sanders makes sure that his players — and anyone who pays attention — will also hear the truth about Jesus.

Because Sanders is who he is, millions are now paying attention.

