David A. Arnold, a stand-up comedian popular for his Netflix specials as well as his writing and producing on other TV shows, died Wednesday at the age of 54.

Arnold’s family announced the sad news, saying he died of natural causes at home, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the family said in a statement.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” it said.

Arnold was in the midst of his “Pace Ya Self” stand-up tour, Variety reported. He was scheduled for a show in New Brunswick, New Jersey, later this month, followed by shows in Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, in October.

To many who knew him, Arnold’s death came as a surprise.

Fellow comedian and close friend Chris Spencer said the whole community of comedians “mourns the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it,” according to Variety.

Spencer said Arnold was “admired by his peers, respected by other veterans, and revered by the burgeoning comedians that he mentored. He will be deeply missed, especially by his comedy fraternity.”

Netflix released an Arnold stand-up special in July titled “It Ain’t for the Weak.” It was produced by Kevin Hart, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Arnold is also known for writing on and producing the “Full House” reboot “Fuller House” and writing on “Meet the Browns,” “The Rickey Smiley Show” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” Variety reported. He was also the creator and showrunner for Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.”

As many remember Arnold’s accomplishments, some shared memories and condolences on social media.

Tiffany D. Cross, host of MSNBC’s Saturday morning show “The Cross Connection,” tweeted about the interview she had with Arnold just days ago.

“Devastated by the passing of David Arnold His full interview that he did a mere 4 days before his passing is posted on my IG. Thinking of his beautiful family today,” Cross tweeted.

Devastated by the passing of David Arnold 🙏🏽 His full interview that he did a mere 4 days before his passing is posted on my IG. Thinking of his beautiful family today. 💙💔 https://t.co/VSnKtc765l — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) September 8, 2022

Fellow stand-up comedian and celebrity Loni Love tweeted, “Check out David Arnold’s @netflix comedy specials.. he was a comedy genius #rip.”

Check out David Arnold’s @netflix comedy specials.. he was a comedy genius #rip pic.twitter.com/JmF3A7nzTL — Loni Love (@LoniLove) September 8, 2022

Raj Sharma, another fellow comedian, tweeted, “RIP David Arnold. You were kind, genuine and insanely funny. Thank you for all your kind words and hilarious stories over the years. We lost a great one. Love to your family and friends.”

RIP David Arnold. You were kind, genuine and insanely funny. Thank you for all your kind words and hilarious stories over the years. We lost a great one. Love to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/vFMpoZsXH4 — Raj Sharma (@comedianraj) September 8, 2022

Arnold is survived by his wife, Julie, and two daughters, Anna Grace and Ashlyn Elizabeth.

