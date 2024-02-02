Comedian Rob Schneider: Jesus 'Grabbed Me' and I Want to Spread His Message

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider has worn many hats throughout his decades-long career in show business.

The newest one perhaps fits him the best: a devout Christian who has become a messenger for Christ.

Schneider revealed to his social media followers on Oct. 31 last year that he had become a believer and had joined the Catholic Church.

On his 60th birthday, the former “Saturday Night Live” actor shared a message of gratitude and faith — some of which was aimed at those who are still seeking God’s presence in their lives.

I want thank ALL of the lovely people for their kind birthday wishes for me today on my 60th birthday.

I am the luckiest man in the world.

I have a wonderful partner in life, my beautiful wife Patricia and three lovely daughters; Elle, Miranda and Madeline.

Today, I am reminded… pic.twitter.com/DcNq5dZBwu — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2023

“Just as your heart beats without being told, you are as integral to the Sun that fires and the planets that circle it as your heart is a part of you,” he wrote.

Schneider added, “For the atheists, God loves you too. The mistake you make is to think the universe is a stupid thing that just bumps into things and expands ignorantly and without reason or intelligence.”

He challenged himself and his followers to love as Jesus does and to forgive the same way, too.

Are you a fan of Rob Schneider? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Thursday, during an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Schneider discussed his faith at great length.

While he was a Christian in his youth, the actor strayed away from that foundation for decades. But he is back on the path and his faith is stronger than ever, he said.

“I think Jesus only lets you stray so much, and I think at a certain point, he grabbed me again, and hugged me,” Schneider told CBN.

He said he was drawn to Christ through the messages of love and forgiveness.

“There are other religions out there that say, ‘Well, kill your enemy, hate your enemy,’” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Christ’s life and words taught him to love those who might not necessarily reciprocate the sentiment.

“Love others,” he said. “What a beautiful way to go through life.”

Schnieder also spoke of being raised humbly by a father who was the first in the family to graduate high school and a mother who was traumatized by the Japanese occupation of her native country, the Philippines, during World War II.

The actor said that the foundation helped him navigate fame as an adult without seeking approval from his peers. It still grounds him today, he said.

He also spoke about the trajectory of his career and how it relates to his journey of personal and spiritual growth.

At one time, Schneider was acting in raunchy Hollywood movies, but he is now a voice-over artist for Bentykey’s animated children’s show, “Chip Chilla.”

“I don’t really get work in Hollywood anymore, but I’m not looking for it and I don’t feel like that’s something I need,” he said.

Instead, Schneider is focused on his faith and spreading love to others, hoping to become a witness for Jesus.

In regard to people who might be critical of him, Schneider said, “Let them.”

“That’s the beautiful thing about faith and Jesus Christ. If he came back, they would try to do the same thing again to him. Why?” he asked.

“[Jesus] forces you to look at your own lies, your own falsehoods, and what you are not living up to,” Schneider said. “Also, at the same time, releases you from guilt and from the idea that you have to work … and do all these things in your life from a place of servitude, as opposed to a place of love.”

Schneider concluded that faith will always be challenged, but that there is “strength” within those who accept and embrace Jesus.

That strength, he said, is so palpable that it will make others re-evaluate their own hearts.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.